Phillies’ Kyle Schwarber Second Player in Franchise History to Hit 50 Home Runs
It was only a matter of time before Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber joined Ryan Howard in franchise history. It just took a bit longer than most expected.
Schwarber’s home run in Tuesday’s 9-3 win over the New York Mets was his 50th of the season, making him just the second player in Phillies history to hit 50 home runs in a single season. The only other player to reach that milestone is Ryan Howard, who did it 2006. His home run continued Schwarber’s pursuit of Howard for the most home runs in franchise history with 17 games remaining.
Schwarber now holds three of the Top 10 single-season home run seasons in Philadelphia history. Howard and Mike Schmidt hit 48 home runs in 2008 and 1980, respectively. Howard, Schwarber and Jim Thomas hit 47 home runs in 2007, 2023 and 2003, respectively. Schwarber hit 46 home runs in 2022, which is good for eighth all-time. Howard and Schmidt are tied for 10th with 45 home runs in 2009 and 1979, respectively.
Kyle Schwarber Hits 50
In the seventh inning, with the Phillies already in control of the game, the designated hitter stepped in and slammed a three-run home run off Mets reliever Justin Hagenman. It was his first home run since his incredible four home run game against Atlanta on Aug. 28 and ended a 10-game drought without a home run.
He was one of three Phillies to hit home runs on Tuesday. Otto Kemp and Harrison Bader each hit solo home runs earlier in the game. Philadelphia won, 9-3, a victory that cut the Phillies’ magic number to clinch the National League East Division to nine and pushed their lead over the Mets to nine games.
Before his drought, Schwarber had the math to support a pursuit of Howard’s franchise record. Now, with 17 games remaining, he’ll have to hit six home runs to tie and seven home runs to pass the slugger. Howard’s epic season from 2006 including him being named an All-Star, a Silver Slugger and the NL MVP.
His performance enhances Schwarber’s profile going into free agency. He’s expressed interest in returning to Philadelphia, which he signed with in 2022. In four seasons he’s made the All-Star Game twice and produced 181 home runs with the Phillies. His 46 home runs in 22 led the National League. His 50 home runs this season leads Major League Baseball, as do his 123 RBI.