Phillies Superstar Infielder Admits this Former All-Star Has His ‘Dream Job’
The Philadelphia Phillies are used to the steady, experienced hand of Dave Dombrowski as their president of baseball operations. But Dombrowski never played.
His credentials are unimpeachable. He has two World Series rings, has been named baseball’s executive of the year on multiple occasions and has built winners everywhere he’s been. It’s a Hall-of-Fame resume.
But as the Phillies host the San Francisco Giants this week, his opposite in the Giants’ organization is well-known to baseball fans — Buster Posey.
Posey has three World Series rings, all as a catcher for the Giants. He’s a franchise legend and, last offseason, he took over as the franchise’s president of baseball operations.
It’s not that often a former player of Posey’s stature takes that kind of job. Many players move into television or serve as special instructors in spring training. Posey has opted to take on the job Dombrowski has done for decades.
Will it work? The early returns are positive for the Giants, who have one of the best records in the league. Posey lured the best shortstop in free agency, Willy Adames, to the bay area.
Posey may even be serving as inspiration for a certain Phillies superstar who doesn’t really need a post-baseball job — Bryce Harper.
The envy for Harper was palpable, as he told the Union-Democrat (subscription required).
“He’s got my dream job,” he said. “Being able to be president of an organization, really cool opportunity for him. Obviously, one of the best to ever do it behind the plate. Three World Series titles, MVP, countless awards and accolades. Just an all-around good person.”
Harper played against Posey for years as their careers overlapped. Posey is just 38 years old and retired after the 2021 season.
Harper, meanwhile, is 32 years old and a couple of days removed from taking part in the gender reveal for his fourth child, as he held a blue bat during an at-bat in Monday’s game.
He’s put together a Hall-of-Fame caliber career, as he’s already won two National League MVP awards, won the NL rookie of the year when he broke into the league and has made eight appearances in the All-Star Game. He’s also won four Silver Slugger awards.
Harper has slashed .281/.389/.520 for his career and is closing in on 1,000 career RBI, as he has 981. He is also a player that could cross the hallowed 500 home run mark if he continues to play several more years. He has 338 home runs and his move to first base in 2023 was designed to extend his career.