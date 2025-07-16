Inside The Phillies

Phillies Superstar Kyle Schwarber Wins All-Star Game MVP in Historic Swing-Off

The Philadelphia Phillies are beaming with pride over their clutch performer after he delivered something special in the first All-Star Game swing off.

Maddy Dickens

Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts in the home run swing off tiebreaker during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park.
Jul 15, 2025; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; National League designated hitter Kyle Schwarber (12) of the Philadelphia Phillies reacts in the home run swing off tiebreaker during the 2025 MLB All Star Game at Truist Park. / Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In this story:

Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber came up clutch in the most historic fashion in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.

The National League and American League, tied at 6-6 after nine innings, went to a swing-off for the first time to settle the game's winner. Schwarber came up huge, gave the National League the victory and won his first All-Star Game MVP award.

More News: Phillies Skipper Admitted Team 'Needs a Break' Heading Into All-Star Week

Schwarber was one of three hitters selected for the swing-off for the NL, as each would get three swings to hit as many home runs as they could. Schwarber hit second, sandwiched between Miami's Kyle Stowers and the New York Mets' Pete Alonso.

They competed against the AL's Brent Rooker of the Athletics, Randy Arozarena of Seattle and Jonathan Aranda of Tampa Bay.

More News: Former Phillies Pitching Prospect Turns Heads With Performance at MLB Futures Game

When Schwarber came to the plate the NL was down, 3-1, in the swing-off as Rooker hit two home runs and Arozarena hit one.

Schwarber went to work. He swung three times. He hit three home runs. He gave the NL a 4-3 lead.

More News: Phillies Lauded for Adding Two Potential Immediate Impact Players in MLB Draft

Aranda tried to tie the swing-off but he failed to hit a home run, which meant Alonso didn't have to bat.

Schwarber is having an incredible season. He is one of four players to hit at least 30 home runs before the All-Star break and is slashing .247/.378/.545 with an additional 69 RBI.

Philadelphia is in a great spot for their postseason push as the Phillies are still at the top of the NL East at 55-41. They will have a nice little stretch at home once games resume and you can bet that their offensive production will rely on Schwarber.

For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.

Published
Maddy Dickens
MADDY DICKENS

Maddy Dickens resides in Loveland, Colorado. She grew up with two older brothers, where their lives revolved around sports. She earned a master's degree in business management from Tarleton State University while simultaneously playing basketball and competing in rodeo at the collegiate level. She successfully parlayed a reserve national championship into a professional rodeo career and now stays involved in upper-level athletics by writing for On SI on several different MLB teams' pages, along with some NCAA sites.

Home/News