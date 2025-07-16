Phillies Superstar Kyle Schwarber Wins All-Star Game MVP in Historic Swing-Off
Philadelphia Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber came up clutch in the most historic fashion in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night.
The National League and American League, tied at 6-6 after nine innings, went to a swing-off for the first time to settle the game's winner. Schwarber came up huge, gave the National League the victory and won his first All-Star Game MVP award.
More News: Phillies Skipper Admitted Team 'Needs a Break' Heading Into All-Star Week
Schwarber was one of three hitters selected for the swing-off for the NL, as each would get three swings to hit as many home runs as they could. Schwarber hit second, sandwiched between Miami's Kyle Stowers and the New York Mets' Pete Alonso.
They competed against the AL's Brent Rooker of the Athletics, Randy Arozarena of Seattle and Jonathan Aranda of Tampa Bay.
More News: Former Phillies Pitching Prospect Turns Heads With Performance at MLB Futures Game
When Schwarber came to the plate the NL was down, 3-1, in the swing-off as Rooker hit two home runs and Arozarena hit one.
Schwarber went to work. He swung three times. He hit three home runs. He gave the NL a 4-3 lead.
More News: Phillies Lauded for Adding Two Potential Immediate Impact Players in MLB Draft
Aranda tried to tie the swing-off but he failed to hit a home run, which meant Alonso didn't have to bat.
Schwarber is having an incredible season. He is one of four players to hit at least 30 home runs before the All-Star break and is slashing .247/.378/.545 with an additional 69 RBI.
Philadelphia is in a great spot for their postseason push as the Phillies are still at the top of the NL East at 55-41. They will have a nice little stretch at home once games resume and you can bet that their offensive production will rely on Schwarber.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.