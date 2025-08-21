Phillies Slugger Trea Turner Proving True Value of Huge Contract
Assessing player value related to a contract is a difficult task, especially when one is getting paid what Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner is getting paid.
The Phillies signed the shortstop before the 2023 season to a 10-year, $300 million deal. Philadelphia committed to paying him $27.272 million for each of those seasons, with a full no-trade clause and bonuses for individual awards. For that money, the return needs to be worth it.
After a slugging start in 2023, one that was chronicled in a documentary called “The Turnaround,” he rallied to finish with a slash line and slug comparable to his history. Last season he overcame an injury that kept him out for a month and still slashed .295/.338/.469 with 21 home runs and 62 RBI.
In 2025, Turner is proving the true value of the contract he signed as he’s put together a season that should be put among the best of his career — and should put whispers to rest about Turner’s value to the franchise.
Turner’s Value at Shortstop
Baseball’s evaluation of players leans toward slug in this age. But Turner brings a balanced stat sheet to the position, one that few shortstops can boast, even those that can slug like the Los Angeles Angels’ Zach Neto, who leads MLB shortstops with 21 home runs. That doesn’t mean Turner can’t slug, though. It just means he does with an ability to hit just about every major hitting category.
Among qualified players at the position Turner remains among the Top 10 in nearly every major offensive category. The list, through action on Aug. 19 and after 125 games for Turner includes:
- Batting average: .303 (second)
- On-base percentage: .357 (fifth)
- Slugging percentage: .451 (10th)
- OPS: .808 (sixth)
- Runs: 87 (second)
- Hits: 158 (first)
- Doubles: 28 (fifth)
- Triples: five (tied for first)
- Home runs: 13 (tied for 13th)
- RBI: 59 (ninth)
- Walks: 40 (12th)
- Stolen bases: 31 (tied for second)
He’s also proven his value in the field this season. Per Baseball Savant he is tied for fourth at the position in fielding run value at +8. It’s the best fielding run value on Baseball Savant, dating back to 2018 when he had a +7 with the Washington Nationals. It’s a vast improvement from his first season with Philly in 2023 when his fielding run value was minus-9.
Turner has batted .300 or better just once in a full season. That was in 2021, when he played for the Nationals and the Los Angeles Dodgers, the latter of which after a trade. He finished that season with a slash of .328/.375/.536 with 28 home runs and 77 RBI.
This season could be his second above .300. He is fielding at the best level of his career per Baseball Savant. He could end up with his second National League Silver Slugger award as the best-hitting shortstop in the league. And, in doing so, he’s proven the true value of his long-term deal — consistency, power and speed blended in a player that has a history of playing every day.