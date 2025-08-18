Trea Turner Reaches Milestone With First Home Run At Citizens Bank Park This Season
It's been a whirlwind of a few days for the Philadelphia Phillies.
They entered their four-game weekend series against the Washington Nationals expecting to bounce back following a disappointing showing against the Cincinnati Reds in the set prior. But they ended up only splitting things with their division rivals, which was the latest downturn on the rollercoaster that has been their season.
But all of that was overshadowed by the injury news regarding their ace Zack Wheeler when it was revealed that he had a blood clot in his right upper extremity that caused him to be placed on the injured list.
That crushing update put a damper on things surrounding this team, even as Aaron Nola and Alec Bohm were activated off the IL to make their returns to the rotation and lineup. It was then revealed on Monday that Wheeler had undergone a surgical procedure to remove the clot, with the timeline for his recovery still unknown.
Because of that, there was some real pressure on the star players throughout this roster to show up and perform against one of the American League's best teams in the Seattle Mariners.
Trea Turner Hits First Homer At Citizens Bank Park This Season
Trea Turner has been excellent for the Phillies all season long, entering Monday's action with a slash line of .291/.348/.432 while also leading the National League in hits (147) and trailing only Bo Bichette (154) for the overall lead.
However, there has been one thing that has been missing from Turner's game this year: power.
And more specifically, power when he's been playing at home.
Before taking the field on Monday, Turner had hit 12 home runs; a pace that likely will get him to 20-plus homers for the third straight season since coming to Philadelphia. But he also had handicapped himself by not hitting a longball at Citizens Bank Park.
That changed in the second inning.
Following an offensive explosion ahead of him where Brandon Marsh, Nick Castellanos and Max Kepler all singled -- with Kepler's resulting a run being scored -- Bryson Stott also delivered an RBI double to put the Phillies' lead at 2-0.
Turner stepped into the box looking to add onto the damage, and he did just that with a 365-foot blast over the left field wall that plated three runs to give Philadelphia a 5-0 lead. But more importantly, it ended the star shortstop's power outage at home.
That home run also happened to be Turner's 1,500th career hit, becoming the 671st person in Major League Baseball history to reach that milestone, joining 23 other active players -- including his teammates Bryce Harper and Castellanos.
Hopefully this is a moment that gets Turner going even further.
While he has been incredible when it comes to putting his bat to the ball and getting on base with hits, if he adds the power element to his game that he's had largely throughout his career, he's going to be even more dangerous.