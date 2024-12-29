Phillies Tried To 'Alter' Their Lineup This Offseason Before Focusing on Pitching
While the bullpen was shockingly lit up in the playoffs, it was the lineup of the Philadelphia Phillies that drew the ire of this fan base for their inability to come up with timely hits and the high strikeout numbers they continue to produce.
After that plagued them in the NLCS when trying to put away the Arizona Diamondbacks, they tried to change their approach throughout this past season until their old habits reared its ugly head.
The Phillies fell apart in the second half of the year, something that carried over into the playoffs during their elimination against the New York Mets.
Because of that, the prevailing thought was Philadelphia would try to make some real changes to this lineup, but there hasn't been major moves made so far this winter, and it doesn't look like any are in sight, so they likely are going to run it back with virtually the same group.
The reality of their payroll situation has tied Dave Dombrowski's hands when it comes to altering this offense, and while fans might be frustrated with what has taken place this offseason, it should also be pointed out that the front office was eyeing making some changes.
"The Phillies set out to alter the mix of a lineup that has become easier to attack this offseason ... But other than Juan Soto, the free-agent market wasn't flush with hitters who would change the Phillies' look," Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
So, they pivoted to the run prevention approach, pulling off a trade for Miami Marlins ace Jesus Luzardo that gives this team one of the best, if not the best, starting rotations in all of Major League Baseball.
There is still plenty of talent in the lineup that can achieve the goal of winning a World Series title, but the like-minded free-swinging approach that so many of the players have has proven to be detrimental if none of them are hitting at the same time.
The Phillies could still go out and make a splash, adding someone who presents a bit more of an on-base approach, but based on their projected payroll, that doesn't seem likely.