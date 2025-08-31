Phillies Trim Magic Number to Clinch NL East With Victory, Mets Loss
The Philadelphia Phillies are in control of their own destiny when it comes to winning the National League East Division title for the second year in a row.
The Philadelphia Phillies continued their March toward another division title on Saturday with an 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia has taken control of the division race thanks to its play in August, and a downturn from their arch-rivals, the New York Mets.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number
That has helped the Phillies trim their magic number to win the NL East to 21. The magic number represents the combination of wins needed by the Phillies and losses by its closest competitor, in this case the Mets, to clinch a playoff berth or division title. Philadelphia was able to double up because the Mets lost to the Miami Marlins.
The Phillies will probably clinch a playoff berth before they clinch the NL East title. But the division title comes with hosting a first-round playoff series, whether it be in the wild card or the divisional round.
Philadelphia is still competing for a potential bye through the wild card round. While the Milwaukee Brewers are several games ahead of everyone in the National League and are closing in on the top seed, the Phillies are locked in a battle with the Los Angeles Dodgers to claim the second seed. Whichever team claims that seed gets a wild card by and will play at home in the divisional playoffs.
The New York Mets are Philadelphia's closest pursuer, and the Mets will get one last head-to-head shot next month to try and cut into Philadelphia's lead. The Phillies will host the Mets in a four-game series from Sept. 8-11. The Mets must play better the next several days to make that series worth something.
The Phillies are seeking to make the playoffs for the fourth straight season. Back in 2022, the franchise made the World Series as a wild card team. In 2023, Philadelphia reached the NL Championship Series and last season the Phillies lost in the divisional round.
The Phillies have not won consecutive division titles since earlier this century, when they won five straight NL East crowns from 2007-11. In that span they won the 2008 World Series, went to the World Series again in 2009 and reached the NL Championship Series in 2010.
Philadelphia Phillies Magic Number Watch
Magic Number to Clinch NL East: 21
Philadelphia Phillies Games Remaining: 26
Philadelphia Phillies Remaining Schedule: Aug. 31: vs. Atlanta; Sept. 1, 3-4, at Milwaukee; Sept. 5-7, at Miami; Sept. 8-11, vs. New York Mets; Sept. 12-14, vs. Kansas City; Sept. 15-17, at Los Angeles Dodgers; Sept. 19-21, at Arizona; Sept. 23-25 vs. Miami; Sept. 26-28, vs. Minnesota.
NL East Standings (after Aug. 30)
Philadelphia Phillies: 79-57 (lead division)
New York Mets: 73-63 (6.0 games behind)
New York Mets Remaining Schedule (26 games): Aug. 31: vs. Miami; Sept. 1-3, at Detroit; Sept. 5-7, at Cincinnati; Sept. 8-11, at Philadelphia; Sept. 12-14, vs. Texas; Sept. 16-18, vs. San Diego; Sept. 19-21, vs. Washington; Sept. 23-25 at Chicago Cubs; Sept. 26-28, at Miami.