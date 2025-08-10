Phillies vs. Rangers Sunday Betting Preview - Philadelphia goes for road sweep
MATCHUP NOTES
The Philadelphia Phillies (67-49) remained hot in August, picking up their sixth win in eight tries after defeating the Texas Rangers (60-58) on Saturday, 3-2.
The Rangers scored a first inning run off Phillies' southpaw Jesus Luzardo, but the Phillies rallied with three runs in the seventh inning. Right fielder Max Kepler brought home a pair of runs with a two-run double to give the Phillies the lead for good.
Rangers' ace Jacob deGrom held down the Philadelphia lineup for six innings before the three-run explosion in the seventh.
deGrom finished with eight strikeouts, marking the 18th time in the last 21 games an opposing starting pitcher facing the Phillies has eclipsed his strikeout prop.
Luzardo bounced back after allowing the first inning run, tossing six innings and striking out four batters for the Phillies.
Philadelphia extended its advantage atop the NL East to 4.5 games over New York after the Mets suffered their sixth straight loss on Saturday at Milwaukee.
The Rangers slipped 2.5 games behind the Yankees for the final Wild Card spot in the American League but remain 5.5 games back of the Astros for first place in the AL West.
The Phillies go for the sweep of the Rangers at Globe Life Park at 2:35 p.m. ET on Sunday.
PITCHING MATCHUP
Zack Wheeler (9-5, 2.64) is facing his fourth consecutive American League squad on Sunday. Wheeler is coming off back-to-back losses against the Yankees and Tigers in which he allowed four runs apiece, including three home runs to Detroit.
In his last three road starts, Wheeler is winless and last picked up a victory away from Citizens Bank Park on May 23 in Sacramento against the Athletics.
Wheeler shut down the Rangers at home last season, tossing seven innings and striking out five batters in a 5-2 triumph.
Patrick Corbin (6-7, 3.91) lost 63 decisions in his final four seasons in Washington and was considered to be finished on the big league level. However, Texas gave the left-hander an opportunity this season and he has made the most of it.
Texas is 5-1 in Corbin's last six trips to the mound, while allowing three runs or fewer in seven consecutive starts.
Corbin is coming off his shortest outing of the season, lasting only three innings in an 8-5 extra-innings victory over the Yankees.
The southpaw threw 72 pitches through three innings, as Corbin has logged the second-most innings among any Texas pitcher behind deGrom.
STRIKEOUT PROPS
Wheeler has eclipsed his strikeout prop in nine of his last 10 starts, including eight performances of at least eight strikeouts.
Corbin has been no slouch in the strikeout department, hitting the Over on his prop in eight of his previous 10 starts.
During this stretch, he has compiled six strikeouts in six starts, while posting six strikeouts against the Phillies last April as a member of the Nationals.
FIRST FIVE INNINGS TRENDS
In the last nine games, the Phillies have led through five innings only three times. Philadelphia has struggled against left-handed starting pitchers in the first five recently, compiling an ugly 0-7-4 mark in the past 11 opportunities.
However, the Rangers have slumped to a 2-5-2 mark in Corbin's last nine starts at Globe Life Park.
BETTING OUTLOOK
DraftKings has listed the Phillies as a -157 road favorite and the total at eight runs.
Texas has been swept one time at home this season, coming to Kansas City in mid-June.
In 10 of Philadelphia's 14 wins when Wheeler starts, the Phillies have won by two runs or more.
Corbin has allowed a .320 batting average to current Phillies' batters, including 14 hits apiece to Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto.
BEST BET: Phillies -1.5 (+112)