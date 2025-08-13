Phillies Pitcher Aaron Nola looks sharp in rehab start
As the dog days of Summer linger on, every team in Major League Baseball is looking for some kind of lift or boost to make it to the finish line. For the Philadelphia Phillies, that extra shot of adrenaline could be coming in the form of starting pitcher Aaron Nola
Nola, who is recovering from both a sprained ankle and a rib stress fracture, notched 11 strikeouts for Triple-A Lehigh Valley on Tuesday. The right-hander threw 5 2/3 innings and allowed two runs on four hits in a 6-2 IronPigs loss to the Buffalo Bisons. It was Nola's third rehab start thus far, and it could very well be his last.
Nola threw an effective 84 pitches over 5 2/3 innings and experienced no discomfort. Now, it appears he could be rejoining the big club as early as this weekend. If so, he will be making his first major-league start since May 14.
"We're still talking about that," manager Rob Thomson said on Tuesday, regarding Nola's impending return. "We're going to wait until he gets through this and talk to him tomorrow and see where he's at."
The Phillies are getting healthy at the right time
With Nola set to return to the Phillies and having survived a slight scare with fellow starter Zack Wheeler, the team should have its rotation in full force for the final six weeks of the season. That's good news, since the backend of the rotation, namely lefthander Ranger Suarez, has been struggling of late.
The Phillies got some good news regarding the rehab of a position player, as well. Third baseman Alec Bohm, who has been attempting to come back from a fractured left rib, homered for the IronPigs on Wednesday afternoon. He's also getting closer to returning to the MLB roster, which will give Philadelphia some versatility in the lineup.
The Phillies (69-50) will take all the help they can get, as they try to hold off the New York Mets, who trail Philadelphia by five games in the NL East.