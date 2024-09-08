Potential Philadelphia Phillies Free Agent Target Predicted To Leave Current Team
The Philadelphia Phillies will have a few tough decisions to make during the offseason. With two high-end relievers set to hit the market in Jeff Hoffman and Carlos Estevez, there's a possibility the Phillies will need to replace them.
Both have been lights out throughout the 2024 campaign, as Estevez has posted a 2.17 ERA. Hoffman has been just as good, if not better, posting a 1.82 ERA.
It's tough to pick a side if it comes down to that for Philadelphia, but if they have to, Hoffman seems to be the better arm. However, Estevez has historically closed games more than him, which could be the deciding factor in their decision. Keeping both of them around would be a better solution. However, it's uncertain how likely that is.
Contending teams aren't afraid to give elite relief pitchers as much money as they want. While the Phillies have never been cheap and aren't expected to be during the offseason, it might get to a point where another team gives one of these two arms or both of them offers that wouldn't make sense for them to match.
If that's the case, there might be another reliever on the market who could come in and be useful. That's Texas Rangers right-hander Kirby Yates.
Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently predicted that he'd leave the Rangers this winter.
"The Rangers found one of the best bargains of the offseason when they signed Kirby Yates to a one-year, $4.5 million deal. The 37-year-old earned his first All-Star selection since 2019, and he has converted 25 of 26 save chances with a 1.38 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 12.9 K/9 in 51 appearances while slamming the door in the ninth inning. Despite that success, the Rangers would be wise to let someone else pay a premium for his bounce-back season, especially considering his age and injury history."
Yates is an interesting target because of his age. If he were a few years younger, he'd likely be in position to get a decently sized contract. However, he's 37 years old, which does raise some concerns about him potentially struggling in the future.
His 1.34 ERA brings plenty of optimism as he heads into the offseason. Yates has also struck out 78 hitters in 53 2/3 innings pitched and owns a 2.46 FIP.
Depending on how things play out over the next few months, the Hawaii native might be the best option.
In a perfect and even possible world, considering how much the front office has been willing to spend, Philadelphia would keep both of their existing players around and also sign Yates.
Let's see if that happens this offseason.