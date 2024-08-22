Potential Philadelphia Phillies International Free Agent Target Has Price Revealed
The Philadelphia Phillies could be in the mix to land a high-end free agent this offseason. If their campaign doesn't end the way they're hoping for, which would be by winning a World Series, they might not have any other choice but to go out and land a big-name free agent.
As they've seen from some of the other top teams in Major League Baseball, many aren't afraid to spend. The Los Angeles Dodgers, perhaps the team that'll be their biggest challenge over the next decade, will spend any amount of money if it means they're putting together a contending team.
Dave Dombrowski and the Phillies front office have done the same over the past few years, but there might have to be more done.
There could be a chance for them to do so.
If Roki Sasaki gets posted during the offseason, he'd instantly be the second-biggest free agent in the game behind Juan Soto. However, unlike Soto, Sasaki would have an interesting contract situation.
Kiley McDaniel of ESPN broke it down.
"If Sasaki comes over this winter, he would be limited to the international bonus pools, like Shohei Ohtani was when he signed for $2.3 million before the 2018 season.
"That means the most Sasaki could get is around a $7 million bonus (and no guaranteed big league money). Since money likely wouldn't be the biggest factor in his choice of team, he might have to settle for as little as a few million, depending on which club he picks and how many deals they've already struck."
If Philadelphia could land Sasaki for only $7 million, they'd be landing somebody regarded as one of the best pitchers in the world for a ridiculously low price.
Not only would that help them compete right now, but it'd also allow them to add others on the market.
Sure, they'd eventually face a situation like the Los Angeles Angels did with Shohei Ohtani, where he was set to receive a massive contract, but that'd be the best scenario. That means he'd have done exactly what they needed him to do, and that's all they can ask for.
In 2024, he's continued to dominate in Japan. Sasaki has posted a 2.15 ERA and has struck out 83 hitters in 71.0 innings pitched.
His previous campaigns have been impressive, too, posting a 1.78 ERA in 2023 and striking out 135 hitters in 91 innings pitched.
Sasaki is expected to be a generational type of arm, so if he becomes available, the Phillies need to be all over him.