Projected 2025 Philadelphia Phillies Batting Order Still Has One Clear Hole
The Philadelphia Phillies flamed out in the postseason once again, and have yet to do much to get better on offense.
While the pitching staff has gotten some nice attention this winter, the only signing on offense has been Max Kepler, which has fans clamoring for more.
Given the age of the lineup and the fact that most of their players have already seemingly reached their peak, it is hard to imagine much better results.
They can dominate the regular season again, but do they have enough to win a World Series?
Here is the full projected batting order for Philadelphia next year:
1. DH Kyle Schwarber
Schwarber is a historic lead-off power-hitter, so moving him out of this role would be absurd. For someone who has been good for a while now, last year might have been his best yet.
2. SS Trea Turner
Turner has had ups-and-downs with the Phillies, but is overall still an above average batter. At his worst, he gets on base a lot. At his best, he is a 20 home run and 30 stolen base threat.
3. 1B Bryce Harper
Harper is still one of the best offensive talents in baseball. Despite having an extended hitless streak last season, he still posted a .285/.373/.525 slash line with 30 home runs and 87 RBI. Perhaps too much of Philadelphia's plans rely on him being elite, but he hasn't shown many signs of slowing down.
4. RF Nick Castellanos
Castellanos did, however, look washed at times in 2024. Calls for him to be traded echoed throughout the city, but he stuck around after the deadline. From then on out, he may have been the team's best player. The 32-year-old is someone who could dictate the Phillies' trajectory, given how weak their outfield is next to him.
5. 3B Alec Bohm
The offseason can be hard to predict, but it looks as though Bohm may be sticking around despite countless trade talks. His first All-Star campaign was indeed his best year, but he slowed down towards the tail end of it.
6. LF Max Kepler
Nothing against Kepler, but having him as the only major addition to the lineup is unacceptable after how the offense finished things. The outfield has been a need for a while and this move doesn't make it much better. He posted just a .253/.302/.380 slash line last campaign. The 31-year-old has had some flashes, but hasn't been able to sustain it consistently.
7. C J.T. Realmuto
Realmuto is yet another Phillies All-Star who may have reached his peak. The 33-year-old has never been bad, but his offensive performances also don't exactly justify his price tag. Given the outlook of the lineup and the catcher position overall, he likely has to continue playing a full workload.
8. CF Brandon Marsh
Marsh showed star potential back in 2023, but hit some regression in 2024. As of now, he is a fine offensive player who is mostly there to keep the defense afloat and hit right-handed pitching.
9. 2B Bryson Stott
Stott is another player who had a great 2023, though his production fell off a cliff this past season. He put up just a .245/.315/.356 slash line with 11 home runs. While he was a Gold Glove finalist in 2023, Philadelphia needs his offense to turn back around quickly.