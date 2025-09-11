Inside The Phillies

Projected Top Free Agent Predicted To Land With Phillies This Offseason

One of this year's top free agents have been predicted to land with the Philadelphia Phillies.

Kenneth Teape

The Philadelphia Phillies are peaking at the right time on the field, taking the first three games of their four-game set against the New York Mets to put a stranglehold on the National League East.

Finishing atop the division is currently their No. 1 priority. Then, they can turn their focus to setting up their lineup and pitching staff, as they see fit for what will hopefully be a deep postseason run. However, there are already some people taking a look into what the future may hold for the franchise.

This offseason is going to be filled with difficult decisions for the Phillies. Several key contributors are set to hit free agency, and some bold predictions have been made about how things will unfold. Easily the most eye-catching is that they are going to have Alex Bregman manning third base on Opening Day.

Phillies Predicted To Sign Alex Bregman in Free Agency

The Boston Red Sox star is all but certain to hit the market again this winter. He signed a three-year, $120 million deal with the team this past offseason, but there are player options after the first and second years of the contract. Given how well he has performed, it should come as no surprise that he will be a free agent for the second straight year.

What will shock some people is the prediction that Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report has shared. In a recent piece, he has shared what each team’s lineup will look like on Opening Day in 2026. Bregman will be manning the hot corner for Philadelphia, in his opinion.

“They might be hesitant to shell out $100 million-plus to bring back Schwarber, since letting him walk would allow more flexibility at DH for an aging roster, and that money could instead be shifted to a run at Alex Bregman. They have shopped Alec Bohm in the past, so it's clear they are willing to explore upgrades at the hot corner,” he wrote.

Alex Bregman Makes Sense As Kyle Schwarber Contingency Plan

The Phillies were one of the teams that were considering making a run at Bregman when he was available ahead of the 2025 campaign. As Reuter noted, their willingness to move on from Bohm isn’t a secret, making another pursuit of Bregman seem plausible. Losing Kyle Schwarber would certainly hurt, but if Dave Dombrowski could replace him with someone of that caliber, some of the sting would be taken away. In an interesting twist, he is predicted to land with the Red Sox.

A three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion, Bregman has seen his numbers drop off in recent weeks. But, he is still providing a lot of value with a .279/.362/.474 slash line with 16 home runs and 27 doubles in 101 games and 437 plate appearances. Despite turning 32 years old before Opening Day in 2026, his market is expected to be robust, with a lucrative multi-year deal being attainable.

