Phillies Predicted To Lose All-Star Slugger to Red Sox in Free Agency

The Philadelphia Phillies are predicted to lose a key contributor to the Boston Red Sox.

Kenneth Teape

The Philadelphia Phillies are going to have a lot of difficult decisions to make this offseason when it comes to players hitting free agency.

Several key contributors are going to be seeking new contracts this winter. The player who is going to be garnering the most attention, from the baseball world and fan base alike, will be designated hitter Kyle Schwarber. His free agency is going to be an unprecedented event.

Normally, players who offer no real impact as a base runner or defender aren’t going to garner a lot of attention. Especially when that player is going to be turning 33 years old before Opening Day in 2026. However, when that player produces as much as Schwarber does with the bat, teams are going to line up to court him.

Kyle Schwarber Has Earned Massive Raise With Production

Through Sept. 10, he is one of the most productive hitters in baseball. His Batting Run Value is +47, which is in the 99th percentile. That number has been earned with some eye-popping production at the plate during the season. He currently leads the National League with 50 home runs, trailing only Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh, who has hit 53, for the MLB lead. Schwarber’s 123 RBI is the most in baseball entering play on Sept. 11.

It will be fascinating to see how things unfold for him in free agency. Projections for the kind of contract that he could receive are wide-ranging. At a minimum, it sounds as if he will receive $30 million annually. If he sets a goal of landing a four-year contract, there will almost certainly be franchises willing to give it to him. A bidding war could ensue with the number of expected suitors.

Will that kind of contract come from the Phillies? They want him back, and by all accounts, he would like to return. Philadelphia is probably where he fits best, given his production and presence in the clubhouse. However, he has been predicted to move on by Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report.

Kyle Schwarber Predicted To Land With Red Sox

In a recent piece, he made predictions about how every team’s Opening Day lineup would look in 2026. Schwarber is not in the Phillies' projected lineup. Instead, he is in the middle of the order for one of his former teams: the Boston Red Sox.

A high-stakes game of musical chairs is being predicted for this winter. Part of the reasoning for him being linked to the Red Sox is their response to losing Alex Bregman. Where is the star third baseman landing? None other than with Philadelphia, taking over at the hot corner with Alec Bohm sliding over as the primary designated hitter.

That would be a massive change for both franchises. Should Schwarber actually depart, reallocating the money elsewhere on the roster for an established slugger would be a no-brainer decision for Dave Dombrowski.

