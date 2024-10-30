Inside The Phillies

Re-Grading Philadelphia Phillies 2023 Offseason After Falling Just Short Again

The Philadelphia Phillies 2023 offseason saw the team bring back their star pitchers, but fail in upgrading or providing solid depth on offense.

Dylan Sanders

Oct 5, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) reacts in the seventh inning against the New York Mets in game one of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park.
Oct 5, 2024; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) reacts in the seventh inning against the New York Mets in game one of the NLDS for the 2024 MLB Playoffs at Citizens Bank Park. / Bill Streicher-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Philadelphia Phillies focused on retaining their rotation last offseason, but did that leave enough attention for the rest of the roster?

Now that the season has concluded, the decisions that took place before the year began can now be looked at in a new light.

Aaron Nola's New Contract

Nola was signed to a new deal that keeps him in town until 2031. The Phillies can immediately feel good about their deal given that the veteran had his best season in a while.

He looks to be a great No. 2 pitcher for years to come and potentially an even better No. 3 guy with some of the emerging stars below him.

Grade: B+

Zack Wheeler's Extension

Wheeler was the other guy that they gave a lot of new money to. The decision to give a three-year, $126 million deal to a guy that was entering his age 34 season was met with a lot of pushback.

That pushback has since ceased, however, as Wheeler had a campaign that would win him a Cy Young most years. His 2.57 ERA over 200 innings of work was one of the best years in baseball.

Grade: A

Whit Merrifield

Merrifield was added to give a little bit of depth with a solid utility guy. He was coming off of an All-Star campaign, so it looked like a good move.

He then went on to post a .199/.277/.295 slashing line over his first 31 games so they decided to cut ties early.

Grade: F

Spencer Turnbull

Turnbull was actually almost the opposite situation to Merrifield.

He was brought in with hope of him finding a way to stay healthy and finally reach his true potential after a couple of rocky years with the Detroit Tigers.

The second part was completed, as he started the season as perfect starting depth to supplement some injuries.

The 32-year-old ended up posting a 2.65 ERA over 54.1 innings of work, but did end up getting hurt and having his campaign cut short. Now, he heads back to free agency.

Grade: B

Kolby Allard

Allard was a once-promising first round draft selection that Philadelphia ended up taking a chance on with a deal.

He spent most of the season in the minors and had a 5.00 ERA over the 27 innings he pitched in the MLB.

Grade: D

Overall Grade

It was nice that they were able to retain their one-two punch at start, but not nearly enough was done to address this team's issue of offensive depth.

Grade: C+

Published
Dylan Sanders
DYLAN SANDERS

Dylan Sanders graduated from Louisiana State University with a degree from the Manship School of Mass Communication in 2023. He was born in raised in Baton Rouge, LA but has also lived in Buffalo, NY. Though he is a recent graduate, he has been writing about sports since he was in high school, covering different sports from baseball to football. While in college, he wrote for the school paper The Reveille and for 247Sports. He was able cover championships in football, baseball and women's basketball during his time at LSU. He has also spent a few years covering the NFL draft and every day activities of the New Orleans Saints. He is a Senior Writer at Inside the Marlins and will also be found across Sports Illustrated's baseball sites as a contributing writer. You can follow him on Twitter or Instagram @dillysanders

Home/News