Team Venezuela Reached Out to Phillies' Jesus Luzardo About Joining Roster

The Phillies have six players left in the World Baseball Classic semifinals, and if Venezuela had its way, there would be eight.

Team Venezuela reached out to recently extended Phillies left-hander Jesus Luzardo about joining its roster for the semifinals and championship but Luzardo declined, manager Omar Lopez told reporters on Saturday night.

This is what Lopez said when asked after his team's win over Japan which pitchers would be added to the roster for the next round:

"Jose Alvarez will come. Eiberson Castellano pitched yesterday and he's not available. And the other one that was available, Luzardo, he said no."

Coincidentally enough, the lefty Alvarez and righty Castellano also have Phillies ties. Alvarez spent two effective years in their bullpen in 2019 and 2020 with a 3.17 ERA for managers Gabe Kapler and Joe Girardi. Castellano was in the Phillies' farm system from 2021-25. He was selected by the Twins in the 2024 Rule 5 draft, then returned to the Phils last March after he didn't make Minnesota's Opening Day roster. Castellano is in camp this year with the Rockies as a non-roster invitee.

Why Luzardo said no

Luzardo would have been a huge get for Venezuela either in its semifinal against Italy or a potential championship clash with Team USA or the Dominican Republic. He is one of the best left-handed starters in MLB and was rewarded by the Phillies last week with a five-year, $135 million contract extension that begins in 2027.

The contractual uncertainty was the primary reason why Luzardo did not participate in this year's World Baseball Classic. Tigers lefty Tarik Skubal went through a similar experience, making only one start for the U.S. before returning to camp to continue his ramp-up for the regular season. The risk can outweigh the reward when a nine-figure contract looms.

"When I was little, I dreamed of playing for Venezuela and I still dream that way, but obviously it's about securing the future for my family, for my children, God willing," Luzardo told Venezuelan website El Extrabase two weeks ago.

"There aren't many times when one has that chance. And so this year is a more difficult and complicated situation. There are many players in the same situation from many countries. Obviously, it's difficult and one also understands the fans' point of view."

Luzardo was born in Peru to Venezuelan parents and grew up in Miami. Team USA wanted him, too, but he was willing to pitch only for Venezuela.

"The United States called me and asked me to pitch with them and I think it's an honor, but at the same time, I told them no, that there was no chance in this Classic," Luzardo said. "I told them, as I've said before, I feel Venezuelan. My family is 100% Venezuelan. I grew up watching all of Venezuela's games in the Classic and supporting Venezuelan baseball players, so that situation was difficult but I think they understood quite well that it's something I do for my family too."

The other Phillie who would have been on Team Venezuela is left-handed reliever Jose Alvarado, who was unable to participate after not passing the insurance protocol, despite being fully healthy at Phillies camp this month. He found out very close to the World Baseball Classic and was crushed by the news.