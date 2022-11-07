Report: Harper to Undergo Tests, Will Determine if Tommy John is Necessary

The Philadelphia Phillies got lucky.

The same year that Bryce Harper injured his UCL, the DH was added to the National League. Perhaps it was fate, but it saved the Phillies' season.

Even after Harper stopped playing the field on Apr. 16, he slashed .299/.371/.530 with 17 home runs playing on a partially torn UCL. Though he couldn't throw the ball, he could still swing a bat without pain because he hits left-handed and throws right-handed.

On several occasions throughout the Phillies season, the team attempted to start Harper towards healing the ligament, he received a PRP injection May 15, and began throwing from short distances several times, but was always in pain.

The plan for him to return to right field ended Jun. 25 when he broke his finger on a Blake Snell fastball. Now the focus shifted from 'get back in right field', to 'get back in the lineup'.

Harper eventually did return Aug. 26, and though his final month and a half of regular season went poorly as he tried to re-find his swing, he was one of the postseason's most lethal hitters, slashing .349/.414/.746 with six long balls.

Though Harper is still more than productive with a bat, the Phillies would like him back in right field as soon as possible to take over for Nick Castellanos. Harper's elbow doesn't look to be healing itself, so the Phillies' slugger will undergo an MRI this week according to Jim Salisbury of NBC Sports Philadelphia to understand the extent of the damage.

Ideally, some more healing will have occurred since his last MRI during the season, the injury may be less severe than anticipated. There's a small chance Harper won't need surgery, but there are several paths the Phillies can take depending on the severity of the tear.

An internal brace is one option, Rhys Hoskins underwent the same procedure in 2020 after tearing his UCL at the end of that season. The Phillies first baseman returned in time for Opening Day 2021, granted he had the surgery in September, not November.

Tommy John surgery is the worst case scenario, but it wouldn't prevent Harper from playing at all in 2023. Usually reserved for pitchers, Tommy John would allow Harper to return to the lineup six to eight months after surgery, but only as a DH in 2023. If that is the case, the Phillies could have Harper back by late-April or mid-June.

Harper will be key to the Phillies hopes in 2023, and they'll know just how much time he will, or won't miss, by the end of this week.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!