Phillies Extend Dombrowski Through 2027 Season

The Philadelphia Phillies have just announced that they have extended President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski an additional three years. The new extension will keep him with the club through the 2027 MLB season.

Dombrowski was the architect behind the 2022 Phillies team that ended a decade long postseason drought, won the National League pennant, and come up just short against the Houston Astros in the World Series.

In a press release from the Phillies, Dombrowski shared his gratitude and excitement on inking the new deal.

“I would like to express my gratitude to John Middleton for extending this opportunity to me," said Dombrowski.

"He is an amazing owner who is so eager to bring a world championship back to Philadelphia, and I look forward to the challenge of achieving that goal. Additionally, I would be remiss if I didn’t mention how well the Middleton and Buck families treat the personnel in our organization and how much they appreciate our passionate fans. They make Philadelphia a very special place to be.”

This comes in the midst of an incredibly important winter for Philadelphia as they look to pursue some names in the top-tier of MLB free agency. Extending Dombrowski allows him the opportunity to make decisions freely this winter while continuing to keep an eye on the long-term future.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!