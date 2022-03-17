Report: Philadelphia Phillies Continue to Show Interest in Nick Castellanos

Skip to main content
Report: Phillies Continue to Show Interest in Nick Castellanos

Report: Phillies Continue to Show Interest in Nick Castellanos

The Phillies signed one big bat Wednesday, could they be looking to add another?

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Phillies signed one big bat Wednesday, could they be looking to add another?

When the Philadelphia Phillies signed Kyle Schwarber Wednesday morning, it seemed like they might have hit their spending limit. According to Dave Dombrowski in his media day press conference, he had a strict luxury tax budget. 

But Jon Morosi of MLB Network announced via Twitter Thursday afternoon that free agent left fielder Nick Castellanos has been drawing interest from the Phillies.

With approximately $13 million to spend before the first luxury tax, the Phillies would undoubtedly eclipse this threshold upon signing Castellanos. But Dombrowski may have been playing coy on Monday, unwilling to expose his true budget to rival executives.

Schwarber and Castellanos are remarkably similar players. Both play well below-average outfield defense. Schwarber slashed .266/.374/.554 in 2021 while Castellanos slashed .309/.362/.574.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

In 2021 these players both couldn't have been Phillies at the same time, but with the introduction of the universal designated hitter for 2022, one of these players could be placed in left field while the other plays DH.

In fact, the Phillies have already committed themselves to sub-par defense in 2022. Between Rhys Hoskins, Alec Bohm, Didi Gregorius and Bryce Harper they accrued -38 defensive runs saved in 2021. All of those players will return to the position they played last year.

Signing Castellanos certainly would not make the Phillies defense any better, but perhaps it would allow Philadelphia to out-hit their defensive liabilities.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Assessing the Phillies' Center Field Decision
  2. Report: Phillies Showing Continued Interest in Bryant
  3. Report: Phillies Interested in Matt Chapman
  4. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  5. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  6. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  7. Predicting the Phillies 2022 Opening Day Roster
  8. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup
  9. Two Former Philadelphia Phillies Among Those Who Testified in Tyler Skaggs Trial
  10. The Sad Story of the Phillies' First Black Ballplayer

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Facebook and Twitter!

USATSI_16879633
News

Report: Philadelphia Phillies Continue to Show Interest in Nick Castellanos

By Ben Silver1 minute ago
USATSI_17081837
News

Wednesday MLB Free Agents/Trades/Rumors Wrap-up

By Ben Silver7 hours ago
USATSI_16982911
Opinions

What's Next Now That the Philadelphia Phillies Have Signed Kyle Schwarber?

By Ben Silver20 hours ago
USATSI_16894344
News

Report: Kris Bryant Signs with Colorado Rockies

By Lauren Amour21 hours ago
USATSI_12388040
Around MLB

When Will Baseball Fans See International Games Again?

By Declan Harris22 hours ago
USATSI_16788508
Around MLB

Report: Oakland Athletics trade Matt Chapman to the Toronto Blue Jays

By Declan HarrisMar 16, 2022
sipa_36138127
Around MLB

Report: Chicago Cubs Sign Seiya Suzuki

By Declan HarrisMar 16, 2022
USATSI_16378046
News

Report: Phillies Reach Deal with Slugger Kyle Schwarber

By Lauren AmourMar 16, 2022