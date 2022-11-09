Skip to main content

Rumor: Trea Turner Wants to Play for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies are looking for a shortstop, and the most tantalizing option on the market, Trea Turner, wants to play for Philadelphia.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The offseason rumor mill is in full swing and, given their recent success, the Philadelphia Phillies are sure to be a popular destination for free agents.

In fact, according to an interview with radio outlet 97.5 The Fanatic, renowned national reporter Jayson Stark mentioned that there are "some interesting rumblings" abound indicating that Trea Turner "wants to be [in Philadelphia]."

Rumors earlier in the season noted that Turner wished for a return to the east coast in free agency, having played with the Washington Nationals through the first six-and-a-half years of his career.

The shortstop would surely fit right in with the Phillies' bustling clubhouse. He has played with both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber before, and is beloved by both. Harper has often cited Turner as his "favorite player in the league." You'd have to wonder if J.T. Realmuto has anything to say about that.

Scroll to Continue

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

The 29-year-old's rare combination of contact, speed, and versatility would slot in perfectly at the top of the Phillies' lineup, which has desperately sought a leadoff hitter for years now.

Stark, a veteran of the baseball industry, doesn't typically reveal information like this lightly, and the match between both the player and the destination make a great deal of sense.

A lot can change over the course of MLB free agency, but early indications seem to give the Phillies a strong chance at one of the many blue-chip infielders available on the market this offseason. Turner checks a multitude of boxes for Philadelphia.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

  1. Phillies Star Bryce Harper Doesn't Hold Back on Thoughts About Joe Girardi
  2. How Mike Trout Will Join the Phillies
  3. Could Bryce Harper's Favorite MLB Player Join the Philadelphia Phillies Next Season?
  4. Why You Should Root for the Philadelphia Phillies to Lose a Few Games
  5. Phillies Release 2023 Regular Season Schedule
  6. Have the Philadelphia Phillies Found Their Centerfielder of the Future?
  7. Could The Phillies Soon Be Playing in Wawa Park?
  8. How did Philadelphia end up with Citizens Bank Park?
  9. How the Phillie Phanatic Came to be America's Favorite Sports Mascot
  10. Picking the Phillies' All-Time Single Season Lineup

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!

USATSI_19234402
News

Rumor: Trea Turner Wants to Play for Phillies

By Alex Carr
USATSI_18584089
Opinions

The Phillies Lineup Failed Them When it Mattered Most

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_19367938
News

Should the Phillies Extend Alvarado this Offseason?

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_19367936
Opinions

Kyle Schwarber is Primed for a Breakout 2023

By Ben Silver
USATSI_19355094
Opinions

The Phillies Must be Deliberate With Harper This Offseason

By Andy Jasner
USATSI_19354779
Opinions

The Phillies Should Keep Tabs on Segura this Offseason

By Leo Morgenstern
USATSI_7732481
News

Ex-Phillies Minor League Hitting Coordinator Lands with Red Sox

By Alex Carr
unnamed (8)
News

FOCO Releases Thanksgiving Day Parade Themed Phanatic Bobblehead Float

By Ben Silver