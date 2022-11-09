Rumor: Trea Turner Wants to Play for Phillies

The offseason rumor mill is in full swing and, given their recent success, the Philadelphia Phillies are sure to be a popular destination for free agents.

In fact, according to an interview with radio outlet 97.5 The Fanatic, renowned national reporter Jayson Stark mentioned that there are "some interesting rumblings" abound indicating that Trea Turner "wants to be [in Philadelphia]."

Rumors earlier in the season noted that Turner wished for a return to the east coast in free agency, having played with the Washington Nationals through the first six-and-a-half years of his career.

The shortstop would surely fit right in with the Phillies' bustling clubhouse. He has played with both Bryce Harper and Kyle Schwarber before, and is beloved by both. Harper has often cited Turner as his "favorite player in the league." You'd have to wonder if J.T. Realmuto has anything to say about that.

The 29-year-old's rare combination of contact, speed, and versatility would slot in perfectly at the top of the Phillies' lineup, which has desperately sought a leadoff hitter for years now.

Stark, a veteran of the baseball industry, doesn't typically reveal information like this lightly, and the match between both the player and the destination make a great deal of sense.

A lot can change over the course of MLB free agency, but early indications seem to give the Phillies a strong chance at one of the many blue-chip infielders available on the market this offseason. Turner checks a multitude of boxes for Philadelphia.

