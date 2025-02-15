Rumored Phillies Target Not Expected To Sign Long-Term Extension With New Club
The Philadelphia Phillies had an opportunity to land one of the best players in the league this offseason when the Houston Astros put Kyle Tucker on the trade block.
Despite the Astros still looking for ways to contend, they didn't feel confident they would be able to re-sign Tucker when he hits the open market next winter, so they decided to shop him and see what they could get back in return.
The Phillies didn't bite.
Even though they have long been connected to Tucker in rumors, the front office stood pat with their current group and brought Max Kepler into the mix to upgrade the outfield unit instead of giving up assets to acquire Tucker.
So, the Astros dealt him to the Chicago Cubs.
With Tucker on a new team and one that could theoretically pay him a top-of-the-market contract if they wanted, Philadelphia had to be a bit nervous when that trade went down.
However, Patrick Mooney of The Athletic has deemed that unlikely to happen based on the financial situation the Cubs' ownership group is in.
"All these conditions make it highly unlikely that the Cubs will go all-out to try to sign Tucker to a long-term extension," he wrote.
That's good news for the Phillies.
Tucker would be a massive addition to their lineup, not only becoming the long-term replacement in right field for Nick Castellanos when his contract expires after 2026, but also increasing the ceiling of this group for years to come with him alongside Bryce Harper and Trea Turner in the lineup.
It will be interesting to see how this situation unfolds.
Tucker was already expected to hit the open market after this season, and with Chicago potentially out on getting an extension done before that happens, then Philadelphia could swoop in to make another splash signing next winter.