Social Media Reacts to the Phillies Acquisition of Trea Turner

Trea Turner's reported $300 million deal is the Philadelphia Phillies' second-biggest free agent acquisition ever. No other team in MLB history has ever signed two free agents to $300+ million contracts.

Naturally the social media world, which had held its breath for weeks waiting for the maneuver to put the Phillies over the top in 2023, had a collective explosion.

The Phillies were only two games away from bringing home a title in 2022 as an 87-win team. So does the acquisition of a 4-5 WAR player bring the Phillies home a title in 2023?

Phillies owner John Middleton said years ago how badly he wanted "his damn trophy back".

He's certainly put his money where his mouth is, making at least one major free agent acquisition every year since 2019: Bryce Harper ($330 million), Zack Wheeler ($118 million), J.T. Realmuto ($125.5 million), Kyle Schwarber ($80 million) and Nick Castellanos ($100 million).

Now Turner is the latest addition to that lengthy list.

It's sure to be hittin' season at Citizens Bank Park this summer, if anyone knows hitting it's Charlie Manuel.

Hope you're not tired of this GIF, because it's not going away anytime soon.

We're gonna have to hold you to this. If Absolutely Hammered doesn't have a Dombrowski tattoo by Opening Day drastic action must be taken.

Hard to figure out what's better, Bryson Stott's two-strike approach, or his graphic design skills?

Even across the pond Trea Turner is getting love from Phillies fans.

Twitter is a beautiful thing when all Phillies sports teams are rolling.

How topical.

Don't we all Jack, don't we all.

More From SI's Inside The Phillies:

Make sure to follow Inside the Phillies on Substack and Twitter!