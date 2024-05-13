Stars Missing From Philadelphia Phillies Lineup Again Amid Injury Concerns
The Philadelphia Phillies left South Florida having accomplished their goal of winning the series, but also feeling like something slipped away after not being able to sweep the Miami Marlins.
With Zack Wheeler on the mound, there was a lot of confidence that they'd be able to get it done before heading to face their division rival New York Mets.
Instead, their ace had a rare poor outing and the Phillies dropped the game in extra innings.
Another storyline ahead of that game was two of their stars were missing from the lineup after manager Rob Thomson gave Kyle Schwarber and J.T. Realmuto the day off. At the time, this was seen as some standard rest despite there being some injury concerns by way of bumps and bruises.
But, with Philadelphia announcing their starting lineup for Monday's action, those two are once again missing.
Thomson said that Realmuto was dealing with a knee issue, but also said he didn't think it was serious and the star catcher could have pinch hit if needed on Sunday.
With him out of the lineup again, speculation will only increase.
Of course, throughout the course of a long season, managers are always looking for the right time where he can give his everyday players rest.
He probably views these past two games as the best time to do so with their ace on the mound, followed by Cristopher Sanchez who was caught by backup catcher Garrett Stubbs frequently in 2023.
This will now be the third straight game that Schwarber misses following tweaking his back and being diagnosed with lower back soreness, though. Giving their slugger time off when they can so he doesn't make this situation worse is the smart thing to do, especially with Trea Turner already sidelined.
Still, these are some concerning developments for the Phillies after they have enjoyed an incredible start to the year.
Hopefully this is just Much Ado about Nothing and both stars return to the lineup when they feel better, but this is definitely something to continue monitoring.