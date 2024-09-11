Tampa Bay Rays Reliever, Manager Get Suspended After Phillies Star Was Hit
Securing their second win in a row wasn't the story that came out of the Philadelphia Phillies game on Tuesday.
Not even Kyle Schwarber's record-breaking performance could stay on the front page after a benches-clearing incident was the result of Nick Castellanos getting plunked with a fastball by Tampa Bay Rays reliever Edwin Uceta.
The normally rock-solid right-hander was shelled by the Phillies for five runs in the bottom of the eighth inning that broke the deadlock at four and helped Philadelphia take over the best record in baseball.
After giving up a two-run homer to Trea Turner and a double to Bryce Harper one batter later, Uceta threw inside on Castellanos that hit him in the ribs and caused benches from both sides to clear.
Castellanos had some harsh words to say about what occurred, calling out Uceta for intentionally throwing at him which was echoed by Harper.
Major League Baseball was sure to step in and make a ruling on what went down, and according to Matt Gelb of The Athletic, they have decided to suspend Uceta for three games and manager Kevin Cash for one.
As a result, Tampa Bay will be without their skipper and one of their top bullpen pieces for the finale on Wednesday that the Phillies are certainly hoping they dominate.
For Philadelphia, the plunking created even more emotion because of all the injuries they are currently dealing with, having seen Kyle Schwarber leave the game early and already being without Alec Bohm, Austin Hays, Edmundo Sosa and J.T. Realmuto.
Hopefully both teams can put this incident behind them and just play baseball on Wednesday.