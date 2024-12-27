These Philadelphia Phillies Prospects Are Most Likely To Get Called Up in 2025
The Philadelphia Phillies have one of the older rosters in MLB, but could see a handful of youngsters make their debuts next year; especially in the pitching staff.
With a few moves done this offseason, the Phillies are not expected to do much more despite many people thinking there is still work that needs to be done.
The next thing to get excited about will be young prospects getting their first crack at the Majors.
There are a couple of players who are likely to be called up for the first time, whether it be because that is already the plan or if a need pops up.
RHP Andrew Painter
He is one player who has already been confirmed to be getting called up next season, with a target date around July per Dave Dombrowski.
The top pitching prospect in Philadelphia has been nothing but impressive when he is on the mound, but he missed all of 2023 and 2024 to injury.
He finally returned to this past Arizona Fall League and looked stellar once again.
RHP Mick Abel
The right-hander was once as exciting of a prospect as Painter, but a major wall of regression last year has killed some of the hype.
The 23-year-old is still young and has some good stuff in his arsenal, but has not gotten his control to a serviceable spot yet. He spent all of last season in Triple-A, so he may be close, but will probably need to impress in either Spring Training or during the 2025 minor league campaign to get called up.
OF Justin Crawford
When talking about the plan for Painter, Dombrowski did also mention that Justin Crawford could also push for a midseason promotion.
The No. 17 overall pick in the 2022 MLB draft has had a hot start to his career.
Despite being just about to turn 21, he might be too good to be kept out of the Majors for much longer, especially with how big of a need the Phillies have in center field.
Crawford posted a .313/.360/.444 slash line last year with nine home runs and 42 stolen bases.