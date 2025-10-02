These Three Hitters Will Change Philadelphia Phillies' Offensive Playoff Woes
The Philadelphia Phillies' recent postseason runs have all quickly dissipated because of sudden lineup-wide slumps.
As the team's stars get older and with multiple major paydays on the horizon for some of their most important players, 2025 is viewed by many as the best chance the Phillies will have at winning a World Series in the near future. Their offensive production in the regular season was near the top of the league per usual, but, as they've proven in recent years, the playoffs are a different situation entirely.
The Houston Astros threw the first no-hitter in World Series history in 2022, they were shut down by the Arizona Diamondbacks at home in 2023, and most recently, they scored just two runs over the last two games in a shocking NLDS loss to the rival New York Mets in 2024. The issue is clear, and the time to fix it is now.
While their previous lineups relied almost exclusively on the home run ball to power their offense, the 2025 Phillies roster has added a few wrinkles that could help prevent their past issues from plaguing them once more. That's not to say that power isn't a major factor, as their 10 players with at least 10 home runs in 2025 are just the second time that has happened in the franchise's long history.
The solution to the club's offensive problems is extraordinarily simple: get on base at a higher rate. Working walks continues to be somewhat of an issue for Philadelphia, but multiple players have made massive strides with their bat-to-ball skills and have been the best contact hitters in baseball since the early stages of the season.
What Players Can Change The Tide?
The first answer is quite obvious: 2025 National League batting title winner, shortstop Trea Turner. The 32-year-old just wrapped up his best season as a Phillie to date, posting the sixth-highest Wins Above Replacement in the league according to Fangraphs at 6.7. Turner has been, outside of MVP candidate Kyle Schwarber, the team's clear best offensive producer and is getting on base at one of the highest clips in the MLB.
The second bat has arguably been the team's biggest offensive development in 2025 in outfielder Brandon Marsh. The fan favorite left fielder has not only continued being as steady as ever defensively, but has broken out into a true everyday player with his improvements at the plate. In his first complete year as a full-time player, he finished his campaign with an OPS nearing .800 and improved metrics across the board.
The third player is easily the most controversial among the fanbase. A 6'5" third baseman with extremely limited pop and league-average (at best) defense is far from an ideal archetype, but Alec Bohm quietly put together a strong offensive season despite middling power numbers. He fully assumed the role of a contact-first hitter, and the result was the best year of his career, batting average-wise.
The trio hasn't just been good, they've been the best hitting group in the National League for a majority of the season. Since the beginning of May, all three hitters have posted a batting average above .300, the only players to do so in the NL.
As the pressure to finish the job and take home the Commissioner's Trophy has risen over the years, the Phillies desperately need to solve their offensive problems this October. In a time where batting average has lost much of its meaning with the rising analytical presence among MLB fans, the metric still remains arguably the most important factor to the club's success.
The respective seasons that Alec Bohm, Trea Turner, and Brandon Marsh put together are nothing short of impressive. With the Phillies' quest for a World Series beginning on Saturday, those three bats have the chance to propel them to finally reaching ultimate glory.