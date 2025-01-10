Three Philadelphia Phillies Stars Agree to Terms With Team, Avoid Arbitration
The arbitration deadline day falls on Thursday, and it's always a tremendously busy day on the calendar with the Philadelphia Phillies no exception.
After agreeing to terms earlier today on new trade acquisition and left-handed pitcher Jesús Luzardo, the Phillies have avoided arbitration with three more of their stars. Outfielder Brandon Marsh has agreed to $3.0 million as first reported by Jon Heyman, starting pitcher Ranger Suárez has agreed to $8.8 million as first reported by Mark Feinsand, and infielder Bryson Stott has agreed to $3.2 million also reported by Mark Feinsand.
Marsh gets a big raise in his first year of arbitration eligibility after earning a little over $760,000 in the 2024 season, a number that could have been even higher if he had the same kind of season in 2024 as he did in 2023. Still solid however even though his offensive numbers declined from what was a very good season the year prior, Marsh will have two more years of arbitration before he becomes a free agent ahead of the 2028 season.
Suárez on the other hand was in his final year of arbitration and will become a free agent next offseason. Another great season sees his salary climb from $5.05 million last year and just under $3 million the year prior. Suárez has been seen as a trade candidate due to Philadelphia's strong rotation, but if they do in fact keep him ahead of his walk year, it's at a very reasonable number.
Stott is in a very similar situation as Marsh with two more years of arbitration before becoming a free agent in 2028. Like Marsh, he had a much better 2023 than he did 2024 and would have received more if he had a better year, but it's still a massive step up in pay from the $768,000 he made last season.
All three players - barring any subsequent moves - are expected to be important pieces of the team's push to get over the hump and win a World Series this season.