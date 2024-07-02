Two Philadelphia Phillies Sluggers Lead All-Star Game Voting
With one day of votes calculated, two Philadelphia Phillies players lead their positions in phase two of balloting for the All-Star game.
MLB released the percentages at each position on Monday. The All-Star Game is July 16 at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.
If any Phillies advance out of phase two voting, they will join first baseman Bryce Harper in the starting lineup. He clinched his position last week after he was the leading vote-getter in the NL. The leading vote-getter in each league gets a starting spot.
Third baseman Alec Bohm — who was one of a handful of players to receive at least three million votes in phase one — has a sizable edge on San Diego’s Manny Machado, even though phase one votes didn’t carry over. Bohm has 70% of the vote, the biggest spread of any position player in the NL.
Only Baltimore catcher Adley Rutschman had a better vote spread after the first day of results.
Shortstop Trea Turner is the other Phillies player in the lead with 53% of the vote. Turner is in an interesting spot because his competition is Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts, who is out until after the All-Star break with an injury.
Voting continues through noon eastern on Wednesday, and the ballot is available at mlb.com/vote. Fans can only vote once per day. The winners and the starting lineups will be announced at 7 p.m. eastern Wednesday on ESPN. The reserves and the pitching staffs will be announced this weekend.
The other Phillies competing for starting spots have work to do.
Catcher J.T. Realmuto is running behind Milwaukee’s William Contreras, as the Brewers backstop has 60% of the vote. Realmuto, like Betts, is out until after the All-Star break. Realmuto is recovering from knee surgery.
Designated hitter Kyle Schwarber is behind the Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani, who leads with 61% of the vote.
In the outfield both Phillies candidates are lagging in voting, but neither is far from the final spot.
Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich led with 21%, while San Diego’s Jurickson Profar is right behind him at 20%. The other four candidates — which includes Philly’s Brandon Marsh and Nick Castellanos — are bunched up within two percentage points of each other.
San Diego’s Fernando Tatis Jr. is at 16%, which Marsh at 15%, followed by both Castellanos and the Dodgers’ Teoscar Hernandez at 14%.
Like Betts and Realmuto, Tatis is out until after the All-Star break and that could impact the final vote.
At second base, Arizona’s Ketel Marte leads San Diego’s Luis Arraez with 55% of the vote.