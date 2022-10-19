Watch: Bryce Harper Homers for Phillies First Run of NLCS

Watch: Bryce Harper Homers for Philadelphia Phillies First Run of NLCS
Philadelphia Phillies superstar Bryce Harper launched a home run for the first run in the NLCS.
Philadelphia Phillies star and reigning National League MVP Bryce Harper launched a go-ahead, solo home run to left field to take a 1-0 lead against the San Diego Padres in Game 1 of the National League Championship Series.
Harper took Padres starter Yu Darvish deep in his second at-bat of the game during the fourth inning.
The game had been an intense pitcher's duel between Darvish and Phillies starter Zack Wheeler.
Both had been efficient on the evening, stunning nearly every hitter they faced.
Except one: Bryce Harper.
Harper's home run was his fourth of the postseason, and now has seven hits for extra bases as he continues his tear.
