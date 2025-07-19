Watch: Phillie Phanatic Re-Enacts Coldplay Viral Kiss Cam Moment
No one is truly safe from the Phillie Phanatic, the mascot for the Philadelphia Phillies.
Friday’s second-half opener at Citizens Bank Park afforded one of the game’s best mascots a unique opportunity — and he met the moment.
During Friday’s game, the Phillies broke out the ‘kiss cam,’ a tradition at sporting events. The idea? Get couples to kiss one another on camera.
The first few shots went fine. Then, the camera cut to the Phanatic. He was hugging a Phanatic look-a-like from behind, swaying to Coldplay’s “Clocks.”
But, after a few seconds, the two Phanatics realized they were on camera. The real Phanatic ducked for cover and other, dressed in a blonde wig, turned around and covered its face for the camera. The crowd roared.
Of course, the humor came at the expense of a viral moment that came on Thursday at a Coldplay concert in Massachusetts.
During the show, the video crew inside Gillette Stadium did cutaway shots of the crowd. One shot landed on a couple that were hugging one another but quickly stopped. The man, standing behind the women, ducked for cover. The woman turned around and covered her face.
Unfortunately for the two, social media detectives quickly figured out the man was Astronomer CEO Andy Byron and the women was the company’s chief people officer, Kristin Cabot. The incident let to much speculation about their relationship, even from Coldplay’s frontman, Chris Martin.
“Whoa, look at these two,” Martin said per CNN. “Either they’re having an affair or they’re just very shy.”
The ensuing 24 hours led to Astronomer placed Byron on leave and announced it was investigating the incident.
After the camera finally cut away from the Phanatic on Friday, it cut to another couple. The man poked at the incident, as he held a sign up saying, “This is my wife.” The two kissed.
The camera cut back to the Phanatic and his friend. They were still trying to hide.
