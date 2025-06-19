WATCH: Phillies' Star Makes Game Sealing Grab in First Game Back from Benching
One of the biggest stories around the MLB this week has been the benching of Philadelphia Phillies' star outfielder Nick Castellanos for a single game on Tuesday night against the Miami Marlins.
Team skipper Rob Thomson said the move was fueled by some "inappropriate comments" Castellanos made following him being subbed out defensively in the bottom of the ninth on Monday.
According to Thomson, the comments that his veteran slugger made "crossed a line", and as such he made the controversial decision to sit him on Tuesday night.
The move naturally stirred up all kinds of speculation over whether or not there was a potential rift brewing between Thomson and Castellanos, and what that could mean for the team.
Despite all the commotion the benching caused, though, the longtime Philly outfielder made his return to the lineup on Wednesday night, and his presence was felt on both offense and defense.
At the plate, Castellanos racked up two hits and a run en route to the Phillies' 4-2 win, but it was his stellar play out in right that really stole the show.
With Philadelphia clinging to a two-run lead in the bottom of the ninth, Marlins' pinch hitter Nick Fortes came up to bat with two runners on base, and the team down to their final out.
Anything that managed to get over the outfielder's heads would likely knot the game up and give Miami a shot to walk it off in their next at-bat.
This very scenario almost became a reality as Fortes torched a ball deep to right that looked like it would end up getting over Castellanos' head. Luckily for the Phillies, though, he was able to make an absurd snag to ice away the game.
As far as statements go, it's hard to imagine a bigger one a player just back from being benched could make than the one Castellanos made with this clutch grab.
It also goes to show just how crucial he is to this Philadelphia team's success, despite any potential tension there may be between him and Thomson.
It will be interesting to see how things continue to unfold between the two, and whether or not a potential break down in their relationship has any effect on the team as a whole.
In the meantime, it will be hard to justify any further benching as long as Castellanos is making game sealing plays like this one.
For more Phillies news, head over to Phillies On SI.