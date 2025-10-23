What Former Phillies Are Still in Pursuit of a World Series Ring?
The Philadelphia Phillies were knocked out in the National League Division Series by the Los Angeles Dodgers two weeks ago today. Although Philadelphia’s season is over, it’s been entertaining watching some Phillies alumni continuing to compete for a shot at winning the World Series and hoisting the Commissioner’s Trophy.
There are currently five former Phillies and one current player on Philadelphia’s roster remaining that has the opportunity of obtaining a World Series ring.
The Fall Classic’s matchup is between the Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays. It’s the team who sent Philadelphia packing this postseason against the team who defeated the Phillies in the 1993 World Series courtesy of Joe Carter’s walk-off home run.
It’s not the best scenarios to root for a team here in the perspective of a Phillies fan, but here are each club’s players ties to the Phillies if you have to cheer for one of those two teams.
Jeff Hoffman - Blue Jays
Prior to his arrival in Philadelphia, Hoffman could never live up to his first-round status. Toronto drafted Hoffman with the ninth overall pick in 2014 before trading him to Colorado. Hoffman remained as an arm teetering between the major and minor leagues trying to solidify his spot over the course of his time with the Rockies and later the Cincinnati Reds.
Hoffman signed a minor-league contract with the Phillies in 2023. An opportunity came for the right-hander while Bryce Harper recovered from an injury and needed somebody to pitch. Hoffman’s stuff impressed the two-time MVP, and the rest was history.
Hoffman became a vital role of the Phillies bullpen. He had a 2.28 ERA and 158 strikeouts in 122 appearances as a Phillie. Hoffman was one of eight All-Stars in 2024 for Philadelphia.
Now Hoffman finds himself in a full cycle moment pitching for the team that drafted him in the World Series. Hoffman inked a three-year, $33 million contract before the 2025 season got underway with Toronto. He’s had a shaky year but has been lights out since September displaying a 0.86 ERA with 21 strikeouts. Hoffman has two saves this postseason and one which sent the Blue Jays to the World Series after striking out the Seattle Mariners in order.
Seranthony Domínguez - Blue Jays
The Phillies signed a 17-year-old Domínguez to a minor-league deal back in 2012. Domínguez was part of the Phillies organization up until 2024 when he was traded to the Baltimore Orioles in the Austin Hays deal.
Domínguez had a 3.55 ERA in 230 games with the Phillies. It’s overlooked but Domínguez played an important role for Philadelphia’s back end of the bullpen in their playoff runs. He allowed two earned runs in 16 innings and had six holds. Domínguez got the Game 1 win in the 2022 World Series and also recorded a six-out save in the 2022 National League Championship Series.
2025 marks the fourth consecutive year that Domínguez pitched in the playoffs. He’s tossed 6.2 innings this postseason for the Blue Jays showing inconsistencies by walking five batters and giving up a grand slam in Game 6 of the American League Championship Series to Eugenio Suarez.
Spencer Turnbull - Blue Jays
Turnbull turned heads when he began his Phillies career in 2024. In his first six starts, Turnbull went 2-0 with a 1.67 ERA and 0.84 WHIP. As impressive as his month of April was, the injuries caught up to Turnbull. The Phillies placed him on the 15-day IL in June regarding a right lat strain then transferred Turnbull to the 60-day IL in August.
Turnbull elected to go to free agency in the offseason and the Blue Jays signed the six-year veteran. His stint with Toronto lasted 18 days as the Blue Jays released Turnbull in late June. He pitched in three games for the Blue Jays before signing a minor league deal with the Chicago Cubs. It’s up to the Blue Jays if they’ll give Turnbull a ring for his regular season contributions.
Luis García - Dodgers
Similar to Turnbull’s situation, it would be the Dodgers decision whether García gets a ring. García pitched in 28 games for the Dodgers this season with a 5.27 ERA and a 2-0 record. He was released in July by the Dodgers and signed with the Washington Nationals four days later. García’s third organization in 2025 was with the Los Angeles Angels.
Before bouncing around from club to club, García was a reliever for six seasons during the Phillies unbearable 2010s rebuild. García’s 2017 campaign was his personal best in Philadelphia posing a 2.0 bWAR and 2.65 ERA.
Lou Trivino - Dodgers
Trivino became a piece of the Phillies bullpen in late August this season. He’ll be a free agent once the World Series is over but put together a strong case for the Phillies to consider bringing him back.
The Pennsylvania native had a 2.00 ERA in 10 games with the Phillies while striking out eight batters. Trivino was left off Philadelphia’s NLDS roster as the club elected to go with southpaw Tim Mayza instead, who never pitched.
Trivino made two previous stops in California with the San Francisco Giants and Dodgers this season. He showed a 3.76 ERA in 26.1 innings in Los Angeles.
Buddy Kennedy - Dodgers and Blue Jays
It’s the best of both worlds for Kennedy. He’ll get a ring regardless of who wins the World Series since two of the three teams he played with this season were the Dodgers and the Blue Jays.
Kennedy suited up for nine games between the two clubs and had a combined two hits in 22 at-bats. He was designated for assignment by each team in the span of 13 days but will end the year with some hardware.
Kennedy, a native from Millville, NJ, has 12 games to his name in Philadelphia. His two hits as a Phillie both drove home a runner and helped the team go on to win those contests. Kennedy was a fan favorite in his short time with the Phillies with his legacy always being the fans chanting "Buddy" during each plate appearance.