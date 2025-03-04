Philadelphia Phillies Future Looks Bright in New Top 30 Prospects List
The Philadelphia Phillies are known for their star-powered MLB lineup, but they also have an intriguing list of prospects waiting to take over in the coming years.
The MLB Pipeline has begun releasing the initial Top 30 Prospects rankings for each team to start 2025.
For the Phillies, there wasn't much that was shocking but the list did re-enforce the already exciting narratives about their top prospects.
The top five prospects were as follows: Star pitcher Andrew Painter took the top spot and was followed by shortstop Aidan Miller, outfielder Justin Crawford, catcher Eduardo Tait and pitcher Moises Chace.
There have been trade rumors aplenty about almost everyone in this top group, but Philadelphia could also just keep them in their farm and have a well-rounded group of next stars.
There is someone for each part of the field and all are looking great in the minors right now.
Bringing in a star to help the current push for a World Series is intriguing, but focusing on the future is also important with their current stars getting deeper into their 30s.
Chace was ranked as just the No. 23 prospect to end last year, but skyrocketed up the standings.
He made six starts after coming over from the Baltimore Orioles in the Gregory Soto trade and was looking great in his new home. He had a 16.0 K/9 over four Double-A starts.
The next five prospects were outfielder Dante Nori, outfielder Griffin Burkholder, pitcher Mick Abel, second baseman Devin Saltiban and outfielder Gabriel Rincones Jr.
Abel continues to slip down the rankings after a 6.36 ERA in 2024. His control continues to be an issue. He's just 23, so there is plenty of time, but the Phillies will hope to see some positive movement this season.
Sitting at No. 11 through No. 15 is pitcher Jean Cabrera, pitcher Seth Johnson, infielder Aroon Escobar, shortstop Bryan Rincon and third baseman Carson DeMartini.
Johnson is the biggest riser of this group, making a slight jump from No. 14 to No. 12. He was also brought over in the Soto trade.
He has had an interesting start to spring training with 1.1 scoreless innings with three hits a walk and a strikeout over one appearance.
Closing out the top 20 are outfielder John Spikerman, pitcher Mavis Graves, pitcher Alex McFarlane, pitcher Wen-Hui Pan and outfielder TJayy Walton.
Graves has made a big leap after ending last year at No. 24. He had a 3.64 ERA with 12.5 K/9 last season and is looking like a solid find in the sixth round.
Nos. 21 to 25 are pitcher Christian McGowan, pitcher Michael Mercado, infielder Otto Kemp, outfielder Hendry Mendez and catcher Alirio Ferrebus.
The final five prospects are Carter Mathison, pitcher Micah Ottenbreit, catcher Caleb Ricketts, outfielder Dylan Campbell and pitcher Griff McGarry.