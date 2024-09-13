World Series Champion Could Become Target of Philadelphia Phillies This Offseason
After a strange stretch of prolonged losing following the All-Star break, the Philadelphia Phillies seem to have found their groove again, winning eight of their last 10 games and cutting their magic number to win the NL East into single digits.
Coming into the year, winning their division was one of their main goals, not just to accomplish that feat for the first time since 2011, but to also give themselves a good chance of avoiding the Wild Card round like they've participated in the past two postseasons.
The Phillies showed they can make a deep run if they have to play that extra series, but for a veteran team who is limping to the finish line with so many contributors banged up and on the injured list, they would like that extra rest.
Finishing with the top overall record would ensure they have home field advantage throughout the playoffs, giving themselves the best possible chance of winning the World Series.
This roster is more than ready to do so, evident by all the superstars littered throughout their lineup and an elite starting rotation that is backed up by a shutdown bullpen, but there is one area of weakness president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski might be looking to address this upcoming winter.
That would be their No. 5 starter.
When Philadelphia handed Taijuan Walker a four-year, $72 million contract ahead of the 2023 season, they thought he would be key cog in this rotation behind Zack Wheeler, Aaron Nola, and rising star Ranger Suarez.
Instead, his tenure has been a disaster.
His prolonged struggles forced manager Rob Thomson to move him into the bullpen, which has created a turnstile at that fifth spot. The Phillies are searching for someone competent who can eat up innings and give this team a chance to win when it's their turn to take the mound.
If Dombrowski feels like Walker can't regain his form and none of the young arms in their pipeline are ready to take that next step, then he could go after World Series champion Nathan Eovaldi this winter, who Mike Axisa of CBS Sports believes will opt-out of his current contract.
"Eovaldi throws the four [innings] he needs to get the player option, then declines it, tests the free-agent waters, and ultimately returns to the Rangers on a new contract. Perhaps something like two years and $40 million with an option for a third year," he predicts.
But hold on.
If all it would take to land the Texas Rangers staff ace is $20 million per year, then that is certainly something the aggressive Dombrowski might entertain.
Last season, Eovaldi was selected to his second All-Star Game and finished with a 3.63 ERA across 25 starts, taking his game to he next level in the playoffs by going 5-0 across his six starts with an ERA of 2.95.
Known as a great clubhouse guy and well-liked teammate, he would fit perfectly within Philadelphia's culture and provide great innings for them, even at 35 years old.
They would have to figure out what to do with the monster Walker contract, and they seem committed to giving him another crack at the rotation in 2025, but if Eovaldi does end up hitting the market, he could be someone on the Phillies' radar.