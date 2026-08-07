3 Bold Predictions for Phillies Following MLB Trade Deadline

With the dust starting to settle from the MLB trade deadline, the Philadelphia Phillies will be hoping to be an improved team in the second half and make a run in October.

Following a bad start to the second half of the campaign, the Phillies were aggressive in their pursuit of help at the trade deadline. Philadelphia was able to address some of their needs, and the team will be hoping to be improved for the stretch run.

However, while the Phillies might be better, the National League is very challenging, and it will not be easy to win the league. As the second half of the campaign rolls on, here are three bold predictions for Philadelphia.

Painter Finds His Groove

Jul 31, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) throws a pitch during the first inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though he left his most recent start a little early, things seem to be alright for Painter on the health side of things. Since returning from the minors, the right-hander has totaled 10 innings pitched and has allowed just three runs.

Painter is looking like the pitcher the team was hoping he would be to start the season, and as the former top prospect in the system, perhaps he is building some momentum.

Considering the Phillies didn’t trade for a starter to bolster their rotation, the performance of Painter will be key for the team going forward.

Prediction: Painter has a 3.00 ERA for the rest of the season

Philadelphia Signs Arraez Long-Term

Aug 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts in the dugout after scoring against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Arguably the biggest move for the team at the trade deadline was them acquiring the talented slugger Luis Arraez. The All-Star second baseman is one of the best contact hitters in the league and is going to make a major impact in the lineup for Philadelphia.

So far, he has been off to a good start and a player that has his abilities should be one that the Phillies consider keeping around. While the positional fit will have to be worked on, if he performs well, he should receive a contract offer.

Prediction: Arraez signs multi-year deal after great second-half.

Phillies Make a Run

Jul 31, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly looks on during the third inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While it might not have been a perfect trade deadline for the team, they were able to address many of their needs. Adding a starting pitcher would have been wise, but with the addition of Arraez for their lineup and bringing in a couple of arms as well, Philadelphia is without a doubt improved.

Now, the big question will be just how far they can go. The Los Angeles Dodgers are without a doubt the team to beat in the National League, and the Phillies will be hoping for a playoff rematch.

With a great trio in their starting rotation in Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler, and Jesus Luzardo, Philadelphia can beat any team with any of those three on the mound. That should be enough to get them to the NLCS.

Prediction: Phillies reach NLCS