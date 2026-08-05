Luis Arraez Wastes No Time Adding To Historic Production With Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies knew there were some risks involved when acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

Because he wanted to remain at the keystone even if he was traded, his arrival meant having to shuffle up the defensive alignment. For the first time in four years, Bryce Harper will be patrolling right field.

That is because Alec Bohm is flipping from third base to first base. Bryson Stott is moving to the hot corner to accommodate his new teammate playing second base, with Trea Turner remaining at shortstop.

It will be interesting to see how things play out defensively moving forward, but there is one thing for sure: Arraez is going to elevate this offense to another level. His approach at the plate is unlike any other player on the team and it is already paying dividends.

Luis Arraez is historically good with runners in scoring position

Aug 4, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Luis Arraez (4) reacts to his RBI double against the Washington Nationals during the third inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As John Clark of NBC Sports Philadelphia shared, Arraez has historically been good when hitting with runners in scoring position. 1,357 batters have had at least 500 at-bats with runners in scoring position the last 52 years, and no one is better than him.

The Phillies’ new second baseman is batting .352 in those situations, which is the best mark in baseball during that span. And he wasted no time showcasing that ability in his Philadelphia debut.

In the bottom of the first inning against opener Carson Palmquist, designated hitter Kyle Schwarber grounded out to start the game. Then Turner singled, and Harper drew a walk, putting two men on for Arraez.

In his Phillies debut tonight, ￼Luis Arraez got two hits with runners in scoring position and knocked in two runs in his first two at bats.



His 352 batting average with runners in scoring position is tops in baseball ￼ over the last 52 years ￼with the 1,357 hitters with at… — John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) August 5, 2026

He came through, lacing a single to center field to score Turner in his first at-bat with the new squad. In his second at-bat, the same sequence occurred ahead of him in the order.

Schwarber grounded out to end the second inning. To begin the third, Turner hit a single and got to second base when Harper drew his second walk of the evening. At the plate with runners on first and second again, Arraez came through for a second time, pulling a ball into the right field corner for a double, easily scoring Turner with Harper stopping at third base.

He would eventually come around to score the fourth run of the game for Philadelphia when Brandon Marsh hit his 16th double of the season.

Arraez was quiet the rest of the evening at the plate, ending his debut going 2-for-4 with two RBI and one run scored. His addition to the middle of the lineup is going to be a massive boost, offering legitimate protection behind Harper and providing a different skill set with his contact-focused approach.

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