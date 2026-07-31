Andrew Painter Promotion Not Changing Phillies’ Deadline Plans

The Philadelphia Phillies surprised a lot of people with their starting pitching decision to start their series against the Baltimore Orioles.

In a never-ending quest to find a No. 5 starter, the team is turning back to a familiar face. Andrew Painter is going to get the ball, whether it be as the starter or behind an opener, on July 31 against the Orioles.

It will be his first appearance in the Big Leagues since June 17, when he faced the Marlins and gave up six earned runs in two innings, resulting in being optioned. He has looked better down with Triple-A Lehigh Valley, seemingly regaining the confidence that was lost during his first stint in the Major Leagues.

However, this may not be a permanent solution for the team. According to Matt Gelb of The Athletic (subscription required), Painter’s promotion isn’t changing the team’s trade deadline plans. They are still seeking starting pitching help.

Phillies will still be targeting starting pitching help

May 16, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies President of Baseball Operations Dave Dombrowski in the dugout before the Pittsburgh Pirates host the Phillies at PNC Park. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“While the Phillies will recall young righty Andrew Painter to pitch Friday night, a source confirmed to The Athletic, rival teams still expect Dave Dombrowski to acquire another starter before Monday's trade deadline. Several teams that have conversed with the Phillies describe them as buyers of something more than a No. 5 starter,” Gelb wrote.

More than likely, Philadelphia is going to look for someone who could potentially start a playoff game for them. Cristopher Sanchez, Zack Wheeler and Jesus Luzardo are as good a trio as any in baseball. But if the team needed a fourth starter, who would they turn to?

Right now, the answer would be Aaron Nola. He pitched magnificently against Miami in his last outing, which was a continued step in the right direction in the second half. Alas, his overall body of work has not been great in 2026.

Andrew Painter may not be enough help for Phillies rotation

May 24, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Andrew Painter (24) walks off the field against the Cleveland Guardians during the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies haven’t won a game started by anyone other than Sanchez, Wheeler or Luzardo since June 24. The backend of their rotation is a mess and will likely take more than Painter to get things on track.

If he can perform near the level he has shown in Triple-A, Philadelphia will be able to stabilize itself for the last stretch of the regular season. However, he has not yet shown he can do it consistently in the Big Leagues, so having some contingency plans, such as a trade acquisition lined up, makes sense.

There are plenty of hurlers who will be available. If they want a rental, Freddy Peralta, Kevin Gausman, Brady Singer and Casey Mize all come to mind as potential targets in that respect. Tarik Skubal is as well, but it is hard to envision the Phillies having the assets to make a run at him.

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