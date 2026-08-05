3 Starting Pitchers Who Were Traded That the Phillies Should Have Acquired

The Philadelphia Phillies were an active buyer as expected at the MLB trade deadline, but they didn’t address one area that many believed they would have.

Coming into the trade deadline, the Phillies were a team that had multiple areas of need to address and were quite busy in trying to do so. Philadelphia has been a team that has had some ups and downs this season, and one of the reasons for some of the lows has been the starting rotation.

Despite having some great talent in the top of the rotation, it has been the backend that has been a problem. The combination of Aaron Nola and whoever has been the fifth starter has not been good this year, and adding a veteran starter to help in this area made a ton of sense.

However, with the trade deadline coming and going, the Phillies didn't address this area despite a lot of starters being moved. Here are three pitchers who were traded that Philadelphia should have tried to acquire.

Casey Mize

Jul 19, 2026; Anaheim, California, USA; Detroit Tigers pitcher Casey Mize (12) pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As the Tigers did some selling at the trade deadline, Mize was another one of the pitchers the team dealt in addition to Tarik Skubal. While the star southpaw was the top prize this summer, Mize is a good pitcher as well and was sent to the San Diego Padres.

With the right-hander being on an expiring deal, he wouldn’t have blocked any potential plans next year for Gage Wood or Andrew Painter, and the cost also wouldn’t have been nearly as high as Skubal.

Robbie Ray

Jul 30, 2026; San Diego, California, USA; San Francisco Giants pitcher Robbie Ray (38) delivers during the first inning against the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. Mandatory Credit: Denis Poroy-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

As part of the San Francisco Giants’ fire sale, the talented left-hander was one of the players dealt. The 34-year-old is once again having a good year with the Giants, and he was also sent to the Padres.

Ray is a former Cy Young Award winner and would have been capable of starting in a playoff game if the Phillies had needed him to. With a 3.08 ERA and still striking out batters at a high clip, adding the former Cy Young Award winner would have been a nice move for Philadelphia.

Kevin Gausman

Aug 1, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) pitches to St. Louis Cardinals during the fourth inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the veteran right-hander might not be having the best season, he would still have been a major upgrade on what the Phillies have received from the backend of the rotation so far.

This season, Gausman has totaled a 5-10 record and 4.38 ERA. The numbers aren’t where they usually are for the veteran, but he still would have been a good addition. Furthermore, continuing the trend of pitchers going to NL teams, he was sent to the Chicago Cubs.

Overall, the Phillies will be seemingly relying on the combination of Painter and Nola in the backend of the rotation in the second half. While perhaps Wood could be an option later on, this is a big risk the team is taking by not bringing in a proven starter.