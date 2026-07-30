Three Point Plan for the Phillies' Perfect Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Phillies are in a precarious position just a few days away from the MLB trade deadline.

They are mired in a slump, losing all four series since the second half began. The Miami Marlins, who were riding a 12-game losing streak entering their series, just swept them, giving the Phillies losses in nine out of their last 12 games.

Given the state of the roster, Dave Dombrowski is unlikely to pivot and become a seller. But that doesn’t mean he needs to throw away the team’s entire future, as he should be looking to upgrade where he can, but realize an all-in move, such as acquiring Tarik Skubal from the Detroit Tigers, is not the right route to take.

Here is a three-point plan for the perfect trade deadline for Philadelphia.

3. Take On Money To Lessen Prospect Package

Jul 21, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays starting pitcher Kevin Gausman (34) throws a pitch against the Tampa Bay Rays during the first inning at Rogers Centre. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Phillies need to get creative when looking to add talent. There are some franchises looking to shed salary, and those are the teams that Philadelphia should be looking to do business with to make up for their lack of prospect capital to trade.

The Toronto Blue Jays would make a lot of sense as a trade partner. They are looking to cut salary and have a few pieces, such as outfielder Daulton Varsho, relief pitcher Jeff Hoffman and starting pitcher Kevin Gausman, who would help.

Checking in with the San Francisco Giants would also make sense. They would love to shed the salary of third baseman Matt Chapman or shortstop Willy Adames. Starting pitcher Robbie Ray would make sense as a rotation upgrade too.

2. Pry Luke Weaver From Mets

Jul 21, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; New York Mets relief pitcher Luke Weaver (30) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the seventh inning at American Family Field. Mandatory Credit: Michael McLoone-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If Dombrowski is going to part ways with any prospects of significance, it has to be for someone who will help beyond the 2026 season. The issues the Phillies are looking to address are going to persist into the offseason, where even more weaknesses could pop up.

Finding some help at the backend of the bullpen is near the top of the priority list because it can make a real impact on turning things around this year. Luke Weaver is the perfect target because he is under contract for 2027.

It won’t come cheap prying him from the New York Mets, but if Philadelphia is willing to take on money owed to someone, such as Luis Robert, it could drastically drop the prospect return package.

1. Not Trading Gage Wood in a Panic

Jul 12, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; National League pitcher Gage Wood (14) stands on the mound against American League in the first inning at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is the No. 1 most important thing for the Phillies this year: do not make a regrettable decision and trade away their top prospect. There isn’t a single player available who can turn Philadelphia into the kind of instant World Series contender that trading away Gage Wood would justify.

Getting into the Skubal sweepstakes wouldn’t make much sense. There isn’t a cure-all for their offensive woes who is available in the form of a right-handed hitting outfielder.

Keep Wood and Aidan Miller, who is recovering from injury, and better position this team to start transitioning away from the aging core.