Phillies Sitting Out Struggling All-Star Against Red Sox

The Philadelphia Phillies were victorious in the first game of their three-game set against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park, winning 2-1.

Zack Wheeler was magnificent on the mound, while Kyle Schwarber and Bryson Stott provided all the offensive production needed in the first two innings of the game. In the second matchup, the Phillies are making a major change to their lineup.

For only the second time this season, shortstop Trea Turner is not in the lineup. He has been struggling to find consistency this season and hasn’t gotten a hit in eight straight at-bats, so interim manager Don Mattingly has decided to give him the night off.

A reset could certainly be needed with Turner mired in a brutal 5-for-26 stretch, with four of those hits coming in one game against the Colorado Rockies on May 9. He is virtually the only player who has not seen his production improve under Mattingly, hitting 14-of-58 since the change was made, with a .241/.237/.328 slash line with 15 strikeouts.

Phillies sitting Trea Turner against the Red Sox

May 4, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Trea Turner (7) returns to the dugout against the Miami Marlins during the sixth inning at loanDepot Park. | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Philadelphia certainly needs more from its former All-Star atop the lineup, or else Mattingly will have to shake things up even further.

Taking his place in the lineup for Game 2 against the Red Sox will be Edmundo Sosa, who is batting ninth in the lineup. Moving into the leadoff spot in Turner’s place is Schwarber, who is the designated hitter and looking to make history.

He has hit a home run in five straight games, which has tied the Phillies’ franchise record. Batting second and playing first base is Bryce Harper.

The No. 3 spot is occupied by Adolis Garcia, who is playing right field. In left field and batting cleanup is Brandon Marsh.

Third baseman Alec Bohm will be hitting fifth, with Stott slotting in at No. 6 and playing second base. No. 7 in the lineup and playing catcher is J.T. Realmuto, with Justin Crawford batting eighth and manning center field.

Taking the mound is embattled rookie Andrew Painter. He has been struggling recently, with his fastball giving him real problems. Through seven appearances, he has a 6.89 ERA and 30 strikeouts across 32.2 innings.

Philadelphia is going to allow him to take his lumps and hopefully figure things out with no other options to turn to at this time.

Opposing him on the mound for Boston is Sonny Gray, who is 3-1 on the year with a 3.54 ERA across 28 innings pitched, with 15 strikeouts and seven walks.