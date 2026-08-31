Aaron Nola Could Be Phillies' Biggest X-Factor in September

The Philadelphia Phillies are coming off a great series against the Los Angeles Angels, with a sweep of them over the weekend. Now, with it being the final day of August, the Phillies will be focused on September.

As Philadelphia gets set to finish up their West Coast trip, the team should be feeling good about a lot of things right now. The Phillies have been able to gain ground on the Chicago Cubs in the National League wild card picture and are tied with them entering Monday for the top spot.

It has certainly been a group effort of late for Philadelphia, but some players have been better than others in August. One of the guys who has been a great surprise has been Aaron Nola. Despite at times him really struggling to start the season, he was one of the best pitchers on the team in August, and sustaining that will be key in September.

Nola Could Be Big X-Factor in September

Aug 25, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Philadelphia Phillies starting pitcher Aaron Nola (27) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the first inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While the right-hander will be on the mound to start the series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Phillies have to be thrilled with what he has been able to accomplish in August leading up to his start on Monday night.

So far this month, he has totaled a 2-1 record and 2.79 ERA in five starts. With 37 strikeouts in 29 innings pitched, Nola has done an excellent job creating more swings and misses. His curveball has been exceptional of late, and batters are hitting just .231 against him this month.

While it has certainly been his best month of the year, some of that success for the right-hander actually started in July. Nola was starting to find his groove a bit despite not earning a victory. Now, things have really come together for the veteran, and he looks like the Nola of old.

As the Phillies prepare for September, Nola is going to be a key player for them. The team has been on a roll of late, and it is no secret that when the backend of the rotation is pitching better, Philadelphia is a better squad because of it.

Philadelphia is getting closer and closer to being able to clinch a playoff spot, with their magic number being just 21 now. While there is still work to be done, that appears like it will be a reality for the team soon, and Nola could be a big part of an October run.

With how well he has pitched in August, if he keeps that up, he would likely be the fourth starter for the team in a longer series. Considering how he started the year, that would be quite the turnaround. However, he will have to sustain this level of play in September.