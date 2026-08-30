Phillies Complete Sweep Behind Zack Wheeler Bounce Back

The Philadelphia Phillies are playing their best baseball of the season, continuing to rack up victories and solidify their place in the National League playoff standings.

They are getting contributions from players up and down the roster, but one of their most important arms on the mound, Zack Wheeler, has not been performing up to the standard he is capable of.

He is in the midst of one of the worst stretches of his career, with an 8.14 ERA over his last six starts, spanning 24.1 innings pitched. A lack of command with his arsenal has done him in, surrendering eight home runs and issuing 16 walks, with at least four passes being allowed in three of his last four outings.

That is what made his start against the Los Angeles Angels so important. Wheeler was persistent that there wasn’t an injury issue he was dealing with and that it was just mechanical. Alas, another poor outing, and the team would have to think long and hard about how to move forward.

Zack Wheeler gets back on track for Phillies against Angels

Aug 18, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Zack Wheeler (45) throws a pitch against the Miami Marlins at Citizens Bank Park. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Luckily, none of those decisions will have to be made any longer because Wheeler was looking like the ace he is capable of being against the Angels. He was excellent through six innings, allowing only one earned run on four hits and three walks.

The free passes are something to continue keeping an eye on, but he did strike out six and was able to limit the damage against an underwhelming opponent. It was exactly what the team needed to see to quell some of the concerns surrounding him.

Entering the game, Wheeler and pitching coach Caleb Cotham thought that he was close. He was making adjustments on the fly in games, and while it would fix one issue, another would arise as a result of the change.

Finding consistency with his delivery was key to turning things around. While there are still a few kinks to work out, the overall product was much better against Los Angeles, providing some positive momentum as he heads into the final month of the regular season.

The Phillies are now riding a four-game winning streak, coming away with a 5-2 victory over the Angels to complete the sweep. Philadelphia will end its West Coast trip with a massive series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, one of the teams chasing them in the NL Wild Card race.

After that, they will head back to Citizens Bank Park for another monumental series against the Atlanta Braves. If the Phillies want to have any chance of winning the NL East, that is a series they need to win.

As of right now, Wheeler is the probable starter for the third game of that four-game set on Sept. 5, and he is heading into that matchup in as good of form as he has shown in a few weeks.

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