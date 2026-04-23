Astros' Star Slugger Would Not Be Good Overall Fit for Phillies

With the Philadelphia Phillies in the midst of one of their worst stretches in recent years, it feels like the team is in need of shaking things up. Even though it might be early in the season, some names are already starting to be mentioned as potential trade candidates.

As the Phillies continue to operate well under the .500 mark, the team has not been performing anywhere near their expectations, and that is a major concern. Coming into the campaign, this was a group that figured to be in the World Series conversation.

While Zack Wheeler has yet to make his debut this season and the starting rotation has had some bad outings, it has been the offense that has been the major issue. This is a unit that, aside from a couple of players, has been really poor this year. With multiple key players struggling, it feels like, in order to turn things around, the Phillies are going to need to add some help.

Even though it might be early, there will undoubtedly be options for them to pursue in the coming months. However, not every player who could help offensively will be a good fit.

Zachary D. Rymer recently wrote about some potential landing spots for Houston Astros star Yordan Alvarez. While the Phillies were mentioned as a team that could use his offensive prowess, they unfortunately don’t have a logical spot for him.

No Spot for Star Slugger

Houston Astros designated hitter Yordan Alvarez | Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

While it is no secret that the offense for the Phillies has struggled, the team is a bit limited on where they will be able to make upgrades. Alvarez would undoubtedly be a great addition to the lineup as one of the best hitters in the game, but he isn’t a fielder, and the Phillies already have Kyle Schwarber locked in as the designated hitter.

So far this season, Alvarez has been one of the few bright spots for a bad Astros team. The star slugger is slashing .330/.456/.747 with 10 home runs and 24 RBI. After being hurt for most of last year, it has been a welcome sign to see him back and healthy.

While the Phillies are in desperate need of an offensive producer like Alvarez, figuring out how they would use the combination of him and Schwarber defensively would create a massive problem in the field.

Even though he would be a perfect fit for the lineup with his ability to be a game-changer offensively, he is unfortunately not a good fit for the team.