Phillies' Struggles Stem From Issues in This Key Area

The Philadelphia Phillies are in the middle of one of their worst stretches of baseball in recent years, and there haven’t been any signs of them getting ready to snap out of it.

As the Phillies get set for the second game of their series on the road with the Chicago Cubs, they will be seeking to end a six-game losing streak. With Philadelphia now 8-14 on the campaign, there is reason to be concerned about the current trajectory of the team.

With a poor record as they have, there are multiple reasons for the struggles of the team right now. There isn’t a facet of the team that has been performing up to expectations right now, but it has been the offense that has taken the brunt of the blame.

During their losing streak, they haven’t been able to average two runs per game, and that simply isn’t going to get the job done. Despite the unit having some big names and talented players, they aren’t producing thus far.

Righties Struggling Immensely

Phillies RH hitters vs. LH starters (Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd scheduled to start next two games for Cubs):



Alec Bohm: .103/.188/.103

Adolis Garcia: .206/.282/.382

J.T. Realmuto: .208/.296/.208

Trea Turner: .225/.295/.350

Edmundo Sosa: .208/.269/.417https://t.co/mPskdMW0o9 — Scott Lauber (@ScottLauber) April 21, 2026

While it has been no secret that the Phillies are struggling on offense, breaking it down even further really shows their inability to hit left-handed pitching. With their best two sluggers being left-handed, it makes sense for the offense to take a little bit of a step back when playing a pitcher of the same throwing hand. However, the numbers have not been good, and the right-handed hitters are really to blame.

When looking at the numbers for the right-handed hitters, it is easy to tell why they have not performed well. None of these players has an OPS over the .700 mark against southpaws, and that is a major problem.

Furthermore, arguably the worst one at the plate has been Alec Bohm. The former All-Star really hasn’t done much at all this season to help the team, and it feels like it will be a matter of time at this point before he is replaced.

With the recent call-up of Felix Reyes, the Phillies are clearly looking for some sort of spark for their lineup against left-handed pitchers. The young slugger was able to deliver a home run in his first at-bat last week, and they will be hoping for more of that.

In their next two games against the Cubs, they will be facing Shota Imanaga and Matthew Boyd. With both being left-handed pitchers, the offense will have a chance to start to turn things around.