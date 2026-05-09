Astros' Third Baseman Is Perfect Trade Target for Phillies

As the Philadelphia Phillies continue to march back toward the .500 mark, there are still some areas of the team that they need to improve if they truly want to be a contender.

Before their loss to the Colorado Rockies on Friday night, the Phillies had been playing some great baseball, winning eight out of their last 10 games. The strong stretch was needed for the team to gain some ground in the National League East, and with them fighting back toward .500, there is once again reason to have some hope.

Unfortunately, while the team is playing much better, there are still some areas that they will have to address. Even though the rotation has a lot of talent, there have been some alarming inconsistencies for some of their pitchers early on.

Furthermore, while Philadelphia tries to tighten things up in the rotation, the lineup, and more specifically, offensive production from third base has been a mess. Recently, the team has sat Alec Bohm for the last two games in favor of Edmundo Sosa. However, the utility man for the Phillies hasn’t helped much either, and it is clear they need an external upgrade. One player who could make a lot of sense is third baseman Isaac Paredes.

Paredes is an Ideal Addition

Houston Astros third baseman Isaac Paredes | Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Due to the struggles of the Houston Astros to start the year, they very well might end up being a seller this season and try to offload some talent. One player who could be available and would be a great fit for the Phillies is Isaac Paredes.

The former All-Star is having a decent start to the campaign, but as a right-handed bat that plays third base, he is a perfect player for the team to target. So far this year, he has slashed .264/.364/.397 with three home runs and 16 RBI. While the power numbers are a little down compared to last year, he would still be a massive upgrade at the hot corner for the Phillies.

With a club option at a fair price of $13.5 million, the asking price would likely be a bit more than if he were a free agent at the end of the year. However, at just 27 years old, he could be someone that Philadelphia would want to keep around as well.

While the Astros certainly aren’t going to give up just yet with the American League West being wide open, Paredes could be an excellent player for the Phillies, and they should undoubtedly keep an eye on him.