Phillies Smartly Keep Former All-Star on Bench in Opener Against Rockies

The Philadelphia Phillies are heading into their series with the Colorado Rockies riding a ton of positive momentum.

They may have lost the series finale against the Athletics 12-1, but they won that series and have been victorious in eight out of 10 games with Don Mattingly at the helm since taking over for Rob Thomson, who was fired 28 games into the year.

Clawing their way back into the playoff picture in the National League, the Phillies are looking to keep the positive momentum going, and they will be doing so in Game 1 of their series against the Rockies without a former All-Star in the lineup.

Philadelphia has released its lineup for the opener, and Alec Bohm is not in it once again. After being lifted from Game 2 against the Athletics for a pinch hitter for the first time in his career, the former All-Star finds himself on the bench for a second consecutive game.

Alec Bohm sticking on bench for Phillies

Today’s Phillies lineup. No Alec Bohm again:



Turner 6

Schwarber DH

Harper 3

García 9

Marsh 7

Realmuto 2

Stott 4

Sosa 5

Crawford 8



Luzardo LHP — Lochlahn March (@lochlahn) May 8, 2026

Taking over at the hot corner is Edmundo Sosa. He is playing third base and batting eighth in the lineup.

The versatile infielder played a huge role in the team’s come-from-behind win over the Athletics on May 6 and was in the lineup on May 7 in place of Bohm. It certainly looks like, for now, the third base job is his to lose, with Bohm potentially getting playing time against left-handed starters as the weakside of the infield platoon.

The rest of the lineup is pretty much business as usual for the Phillies. Leading off and playing shortstop is Trea Turner, who is doing everything in his power to find some consistency on the field.

Batting second is Kyle Schwarber, who is the designated hitter. Following him in the lineup at No. 3 and playing first base is Bryce Harper. In the cleanup spot and playing right field is Adolis Garcia.

He has some great protection in the lineup, batting ahead of left fielder Brandon Marsh, who has been on fire thus far this year. Veteran catcher J.T. Realmuto is behind the plate and batting sixth, with second baseman Bryson Stott hitting seventh.

Rounding out the lineup and batting ninth is center fielder Justin Crawford.

They will be looking to offer as much support as possible to starting pitcher Jesus Luzardo. After a brutal start to the campaign, he has found his groove over the last three starts, with his production starting to match his dominant performance.

The lefty will be opposed by Colorado starting pitcher Chase Dollander. A former top prospect, he has looked like a totally different player on the mound this year after a disastrous debut in 2025.

First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 pm ET at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.