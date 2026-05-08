Last 10 Games Have Provided Needed Spark for Phillies

The Philadelphia Phillies have finally been playing better of late, and it comes at a good time for the franchise.

Following a (9-19) start to the season, it was easy to give up on the team. Due to their high expectations, this was a dreadful start to the year, and it resulted in some changes. Firstly, the team parted ways with Taijuan Walker, who got off to a terrible start to the season.

After that, it wasn’t long until the team parted ways with Rob Thomson. The decision to fire their manager likely wasn’t too hard a one considering the struggles to start the year and being eliminated from the playoffs early the past two seasons.

With Don Mattingly taking over, the Phillies have been able to go on a run, and now, all of a sudden, there is hope once again. The timing of the firing of Thomson was a good one by Philadelphia. The schedule was certainly a bit easier, and the team has been able to make the most of it.

Success in Last 10 Was Needed

Philadelphia Phillies interim manager Don Mattingly | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

Even though the Phillies were struggling, the schedule during their woes was certainly difficult. With the decision to fire Thomson before the schedule got easier, it helped set up Mattingly and the team to get a spark.

The team has certainly delivered in their last 10 games with an (8-2) record. Starting with their series against the San Francisco Giants, the team was able to pick up a sweep at home with two walk-off wins in a doubleheader. That was the first sweep of the season for the team, and it came at an important time.

Following their first sweep of the year, the Phillies then went on the road and won three out of four games against the Miami Marlins. After the impressive series win on the road, the team returned home and won their series against the Athletics.

Even though their two losses during the stretch weren’t great, it has been an impressive run for the Phillies. Now, with a (17-21) record overall, they have made some significant progress to get closer to the .500 mark. Furthermore, they are now in third place in the National League East, nine games behind the Atlanta Braves.

With their next two series coming up against the Colorado Rockies and the Boston Red Sox, the team will have a great chance to get back to the .500 mark.