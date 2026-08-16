Resurgence of Former All-Star Is Great News for Phillies

One of the reasons the Philadelphia Phillies have struggled to string wins together during the 2026 MLB regular season has been the inconsistency of their lineup.

When the team is clicking, they can score runs in bunches, anchored by stars such as designated hitter Kyle Schwarber and right fielder Bryce Harper. However, for them to unlock their true potential, the supporting cast needs to step up.

Bryson Stott has been excellent recently, and Justin Crawford has also played better as his rookie season has progressed. Another player who has stepped up in recent weeks is Alec Bohm.

There were some strong takes about interim manager Don Mattingly sticking with Bohm after Luis Arraez was acquired from the San Francisco Giants ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Moving Bohm from third base to first base pushed Harper back to the outfield, where he has battled some knee soreness.

Alec Bohm has been on fire for Phillies

Aug 15, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Alec Bohm (28) hits a double during the second inning against the Minnesota Twins at Target Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Johnson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

While fans may not have agreed with the decision to make such an adjustment to keep Bohm in the lineup, he has come to life over the last month or so, proving the confidence that Mattingly had in him to be correct.

Against the Minnesota Twins on Aug. 15, in a 9-1 victory, Bohm was a force at the plate. He had his first career five-hit game, hitting three doubles. That kept his wave of positive momentum since the All-Star break going.

"It was all synced-up tonight. It felt good to square some stuff up."



Alec Bohm finished the night 5/5 with 3 doubles 💥 | @WapnerNewman pic.twitter.com/7SNCX7NH3n — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) August 16, 2026

In the second half, the much-maligned former All-Star has been great. Through 109 plate appearances, he has a .320/.367/.450 slash line with two home runs, seven doubles and 17 RBI. His tOPS+ is 143, and his sOPS+ is 130, massive improvements over the 87 and 75 he produced in the first half, respectively.

His numbers in August have been even more impressive. He has a .367/.418/.469 slash line in 55 plate appearances, finding his rhythm at the perfect time for the Phillies. Bohm doesn’t have a home run yet, but he has already drawn five walks, with his high for a previous month being eight, and he has struck out only three times.

Alec Bohm has his first career 5-hit game! pic.twitter.com/KdifBOw4lu — MLB (@MLB) August 16, 2026

This production has helped lengthen the Philadelphia lineup. Opposing pitchers are having a much more difficult time navigating this group that was over-reliant on Schwarber, Harper and Brandon Marsh to carry the offense in the first half.

Hopefully, this production can continue to help the Phillies win games. Finishing on a high note will also improve Bohm’s value heading into the offseason, as he is set to be a free agent this winter for the first time in his career.

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