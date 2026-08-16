Bryson Stott Is Key to Phillies Future Roster Building

The Philadelphia Phillies made a bold move ahead of the MLB trade deadline, acquiring second baseman Luis Arraez from the San Francisco Giants.

While his skill set is something the team needed more of - someone who puts the ball in play constantly and gets on base - he is the exact opposite of what the Phillies went into the deadline looking to acquire. Arraez is a left-handed hitting infielder when the team sought a right-handed hitting outfielder.

As part of acquiring him, the team shuffled its defensive alignment. To accommodate Arraez at second base, Bryson Stott moved to third base, Alec Bohm went to first base and Bryce Harper moved to the outfield.

Making that kind of change midseason is risky, but for Stott, this is a golden opportunity to improve his long-term value. He is under team control through 2027, but it will increase how much money he can earn and the odds of him remaining in Philadelphia if he successfully transitions to third base.

Bryson Stott has been performing at high level

Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Bryson Stott (5) takes photos at the “Field of Dreams” movie site before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Minnesota Twins at the Field of Dreams, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026, in Dyersville, Iowa. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

His move to the hot corner may not be permanent, but if he can prove capable of playing there, it will change how the Phillies go into the offseason viewing the roster. They could then look for someone capable of playing any infield position if Stott’s defensive prowess translates around the diamond.

If he handles third base, which he has thus far, it won’t make the team desperate to find someone who can fill that spot, as has been the case the last few years. Alex Bregman and Bo Bichette are two players Philadelphia was linked to but didn’t end up acquiring. Now, they are also being linked to Japanese star Teruaki Sato, who plays the hot corner.

Given how thin the infield market is projected to be in free agency, Stott proving capable of handling third base would be a great turn of events for the team. It may require them to pay more down the line on an extension, but it would be worth it to lock down at least one infield spot long-term.

When looking at the current landscape of the team, Stott is the only long-term option the team has for the infield. Trea Turner doesn’t look long for shortstop, and it is anyone’s guess what top prospect Aidan Miller can provide the team after dealing with a back injury that has kept him sidelined for the duration of the 2026 campaign.

Along with the defensive ability Stott has showcased, he has turned a corner with the bat as well. He has upped his OPS+ to 102, just short of the career-high 103 he produced in 2023. His OPS is at a single-season high of .754 entering play on Aug. 15 as well.

A steady performer who is improving his versatility, Stott is someone the Phillies need to lock in as a long-term piece as soon as possible.

Sign up for our free newsletter to receive the latest news and updates!