Cristopher Sanchez Accomplishes Remarkable Feat in May

The Philadelphia Phillies were able to sweep the San Diego Padres to start what was going to be an important week for the team. In the finale, it was their star left-hander continuing to perform well.

Following a poor week, the Phillies headed out West for three games with the Padres. San Diego has been off to a good start this year, and this was a good test for Philadelphia on the road. With the Phillies being able to sweep the Padres, the team is now looking to continue to build momentum heading into a massive weekend series against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

However, while the team gets a nice day off on Thursday, the performance of their starter, Cristopher Sanchez, on Wednesday was extremely impressive once again. The left-hander went seven scoreless innings once again. With the scoreless streak continuing, he was to set a new franchise record for the Phillies that stood for over 100 years with the most innings pitched in a row without allowing a run. Furthermore, that wasn’t the only feat that he accomplished.

Sanchez Accomplishes Impressive Feat

Cristopher Sánchez of the @Phillies is the only MLB pitcher in the modern era with 40+ strikeouts and no runs allowed in a calendar month. pic.twitter.com/GuMhxvoquf — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) May 27, 2026

May was an incredible month for Sanchez, and with his next start not coming until June, he has wrapped up one of the best pitching months of all time. In five starts this month, he didn’t allow a run and was able to strike out 43 batters. Becoming the first pitcher in the modern era to accomplish that feat is a great accomplishment and showcases the type of run he has been on.

Overall, the southpaw now has a (6-2) record, 1.47 ERA, 95 strikeouts, and a 1.12 WHIP in 79.1 innings pitched. Sanchez is one of the early front-runners for the National League Cy Young, which was an award that he was the runner-up for last year. However, even though he has been able to put together some historic numbers, there are a lot of good pitchers in the National League.

With the scoreless streak still alive, he will continue to try to keep it going next week when he faces this same Padres team again. While it might be challenging to hold them scoreless for a second straight game after just pitching against them, Sanchez is on a generational run right now. The performance of the star southpaw has deservedly put him very much in the mix for the Cy Young this year, and he has played a big part in the team’s turnaround.